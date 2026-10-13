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Kraft Heinz targets ramen growth as innovation investment rises
Key takeaways
- Kraft Mac & Cheese will launch Cheesy Ramen in April 2027, targeting demand for bold flavors and convenient meals.
- The expansion supports Kraft Heinz’s growth strategy, backed by increased R&D spending.
- The US$2.99 bowls will offer three flavors, 9 g of protein and 3.5-minute microwave preparation.
Kraft Mac & Cheese is entering the US ramen category with Cheesy Ramen. The move extends its familiar cheese flavor into a new meal format as parent company Kraft Heinz increases investment in innovation to restore growth.
Scheduled to reach US shelves in April 2027, the range will launch in Chicken, Spicy, and Pork flavors. The initial single-serve bowls will take 3.5 minutes to prepare in a microwave and carry a suggested price of US$2.99, according to the company’s product briefing.
Kraft describes the move as the brand’s first entry into a new category in nearly 20 years. It puts the US ramen category at US$2.7 billion, growing 9% year over year, citing Circana data.
Backing innovation to restore growth
The announcement follows Kraft Heinz’s increased commitment to product development outlined in its second-quarter results. The company raised R&D spending by 22% in the first half of 2026 versus the same period in 2025 and plans to bring expenditure to approximately 0.9% of net sales.
Kraft Heinz also increased its planned incremental investment to approximately US$700 million for 2026, covering marketing, sales, R&D, product superiority, and pricing initiatives.
The investment comes against continued pressure on sales volumes. In Q2, organic net sales declined 1.3%, with a 1.3 percentage-point benefit from pricing outweighed by a 2.6 percentage-point decline in volume and mix. Adjusted operating income fell 18.4% to US$1 billion.
During the August earnings call, CFO Andre Maciel said additional staffing in marketing and R&D was helping teams “build bolder plans,” with more activity expected toward the end of 2026 and into 2027.
Cheesy Ramen adds category expansion to a pipeline that has also focused on nutritional improvements. Earlier this year, Kraft introduced PowerMac, delivering 17 g of protein and 6 g of fiber per serving through protein- and fiber-enriched pasta.
At the Q2 earnings call, CEO Steve Cahillane said PowerMac had reached approximately 35,000 stores and ranked in the top quartile of innovations based on consumption. In its latest briefing, Kraft says the product is driving repeat purchases and generating incremental sales for the brand.
Translating consumer habits into new flavors
Kraft says Cheesy Ramen was inspired by consumers already adding cheese to ramen to create a creamier eating experience and balance spiciness. The company identifies Gen Z demand as one factor supporting category growth.
“Consumers are increasingly looking for bold flavors and new ways to enjoy the foods they love,” says Nicolas Henault, vice president of marketing for Kraft Mac & Cheese.
The Chicken variety combines the brand’s cheese flavor with a familiar ramen profile, while Spicy adds heat and Pork offers a creamy interpretation of traditional ramen flavors.
The product briefing lists 9 g of protein per serving. Kraft’s public announcement says the range is made without artificial flavors, preservatives, or dyes. The launch follows Kraft Heinz’s commitment to remove FD&C colors from its US portfolio by the end of 2027.
Beyond the initial bowls, the company plans brick multipacks and cups to serve different retail channels and eating occasions, including multipacks for club retailers and cups for convenience stores.
Kraft positions the US$2.99 bowl within mainstream ramen and below many premium offerings. The company identifies value for money, taste, flavor variety, and ease of preparation among the category’s leading purchase drivers.
Marketing spending for Kraft Mac & Cheese is up 35% year over year, according to the briefing, as the company backs the brand’s expansion into new products and consumption occasions.
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