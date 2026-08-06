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Lallemand boosts enzyme and microbial capabilities with BIO-CAT acquisition
Key takeaways
- Lallemand acquires BIO-CAT Enzymes & Microbials, expanding its capabilities in enzymes, probiotics, and microbial technologies, while strengthening its US manufacturing footprint.
- The combination brings together complementary expertise in fermentation, life sciences, and enzyme innovation to support customers across the food, dietary supplement, agriculture, and animal nutrition sectors.
- The acquisition reflects growing demand for functional ingredients, positioning the combined company to accelerate innovation in enzyme and microbial solutions for global food and health markets.
Lallemand has completed its acquisition of US-based BIO-CAT Enzymes & Microbials. The deal strengthens its capabilities in enzymes, probiotics, and microbial technologies, while expanding its manufacturing footprint in the US.
The transaction brings together two privately held, family-owned companies with complementary expertise in fermentation, enzymes, and life science innovation.
The acquisition is expected to enhance Lallemand’s position across several markets, including dietary supplements, food ingredients, animal nutrition, agriculture, and industrial biotechnology.
Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.
Broadening enzyme and microbial capabilities
The combination broadens Lallemand’s portfolio of enzyme and microbial technologies used in functional foods, dietary supplements, food processing, and fermentation-based applications.
BIO-CAT has built its reputation over more than three decades developing, manufacturing, and validating enzyme, probiotic, and microbial solutions for various customers. Lallemand has established a global presence across baking, brewing, food ingredients, and health ingredients through its extensive fermentation expertise.
According to the companies, the acquisition creates a stronger platform for developing next-generation solutions across human health, food, agriculture, animal nutrition, and industrial markets by combining complementary scientific capabilities and expanding R&D resources.
“When my father, Ed Schuler, and I founded BIO-CAT in 1988, we built the company around family values, science, integrity, and lasting relationships,” says Chris Schuler, president of BIO-CAT.
“Finding a partner with shared values was just as important as finding one with complementary technologies. Lallemand’s family-owned heritage, long-term vision, and commitment to its people and customers made this a natural fit, and we’re excited about what we'll accomplish together.”
Lallemand CEO Antoine Chagnon adds: “The acquisition will reinforce our presence in the dietary food supplement and health ingredient markets, and increase our production footprint and capacity in the US. This, in turn, should better enable us to meet the requirements of our existing and new customers across the global animal nutrition, agriculture, and food industries.”
The deal comes on the heels of Lallemand, through its Lallemand Bio-Ingredients business unit, acquiring Solyve, a subsidiary of the InVivo group. This acquisition reinforces Lallemand Bio-Ingredients’ commitment to advancing microbial solutions.
Meeting demand for functional ingredients
The move reflects continued consolidation within the global ingredients sector, as companies seek to broaden technology platforms, expand manufacturing capabilities and offer more integrated solutions to food and nutrition customers.
Demand for enzyme technologies, probiotics, and other fermentation-derived ingredients has continued to grow as manufacturers develop products that support digestive health, clean label processing, functional nutrition, and sustainable production.
BIO-CAT, headquartered in Virginia, US, has grown from an enzyme supplier into a developer and manufacturer of proprietary enzyme, probiotic, and microbial technologies serving customers worldwide. Lallemand, headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a global producer of yeast, bacteria and specialty ingredients with operations spanning baking, brewing, oenology, animal nutrition, plant care, biofuels, and health ingredients.
In social media posts announcing the transaction, both companies emphasized that the acquisition represents an opportunity to accelerate innovation, while maintaining a shared commitment to science-based product development, customer relationships, and long-term growth.
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