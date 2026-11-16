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Kraft Heinz bets on protein across Jell-O, Philadelphia and PowerMac
Key takeaways
- Kraft Heinz says nearly half of its new products will address health and wellness, with protein a priority.
- PowerMac’s White Cheddar formulation uses pea protein isolate and vital wheat gluten in the pasta, with whey protein concentrate in the cheese sauce mix.
- Kraft Heinz is raising R&D spending as it looks to new products to help revive US retail growth.
Kraft Heinz is betting that shoppers will buy familiar foods with more protein. The company plans to introduce a Jell-O pudding with 10 grams of protein and sees an opening for Philadelphia to compete with cottage cheese. With PowerMac, already on shelves, Kraft added protein and fiber to the macaroni itself.
“Nearly half of all new products will be focused on meeting consumers’ health and wellness needs,” chief growth officer Diana Frost said at the company’s recent investor day.
The pipeline includes products with less sugar, natural or certified organic ingredients, and lactose-free options. Frost named Philadelphia, Jell-O, and PowerMac as priorities for protein.
PowerMac puts protein and fiber into the pasta
Kraft Heinz began rolling out PowerMac in the US in April, with 17 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber per serving. In the White Cheddar variety, the pasta contains pea protein isolate and vital wheat gluten, and the cheese sauce mix lists whey protein concentrate. Kraft directs shoppers to boil the PowerMac pasta for 13 to 14 minutes, compared with seven to eight minutes for its classic Original boxed macaroni.
For Jell-O, CEO Steve Cahillane told CNBC that Kraft Heinz’s research team worked through taste and texture challenges in developing the pudding. He also said the company plans to launch new Philadelphia products in 2027 and sees an opportunity to take share from cottage cheese. Cahillane gave no details on the protein sources for either brand.
Pasta has to hold its shape through boiling, while pudding has to set and stay smooth. For a cream cheese spread, one test would be how easily it spreads straight from the refrigerator. In recent Food Ingredients First reporting on protein formulation, ingredient suppliers pointed to protein blends as one way to balance nutrition with the taste and texture shoppers expect from everyday foods.
More R&D spending as sales remain under pressure
Kraft Heinz increased R&D spending by 22% in the first half of 2026 from a year earlier. Frost said spending is approaching 0.9% of sales, up from 0.6% in 2024. She expects new products to account for about 5% of US retail net sales in 2027 on a three-year rolling basis, up from about 3% today.
The investment comes as Kraft Heinz moves to sell control of its North American coffee business in a deal valuing the business at US$650 million.
Its third-quarter organic net sales fell 1.1% from a year earlier. The company expects organic net sales to be roughly flat in 2027, with growth resuming in the second half.
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