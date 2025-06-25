Consumer “disgust” and investment barriers deter widespread insect protein adoption, finds study
Cultural and psychological aversion to insects as a meat substitute could hinder their potential to reduce meat consumption, warn researchers. Despite insects’ sustainability benefits over the meat sector’s environmental footprint, efforts to promote edible insects in Western diets are challenged by limited investment and greater consumer acceptance of plant-based alternatives.
The study notes that insects are the most promising regarding greenhouse gas emissions, land use, and energy use, but may increase water consumption, compared to conventional livestock.
However, their lower environmental impact than meat is “not extraordinary” since most foods, including protein-rich ones, are less resource-intensive than meat.
A team of UK, Europe, and US-based researchers analyzed existing studies on consumer attitudes toward alt-proteins and found that “willingness to try” plant-based meat substitutes was 91%, while for insect-based foods, it was only 20%.
“Despite many years spent encouraging consumers toward more sustainable meat alternatives, insects have struggled to move beyond the so-called ‘yuck’ factor,” says Dr. Dustin Crummett, co-author and executive director of the Insect Institute, US, which conducted the study along with Animal Ask (UK) and AgroParisTech-INRAE (France).
The study, published in npj Sustainable Agriculture, finds that high levels of disgust, along with several economic and cultural barriers, are “too big an obstacle for the farmed insect market to overcome.”
Even processing insects into powdered forms or blending them into familiar foods to increase consumer acceptance faces reluctance.
“Our research suggests that this is unlikely to change in the future. Policymakers, investors, and organizations working to improve the environmental and health impact of Western diets should consider that other meat alternatives may have a better chance of long-term acceptance by consumers,” says Crummett.
Psychological and social barriers
The researchers highlight that the main barrier to insect protein’s market development in Western countries is the “psychological rejection experienced by consumers,” predominantly due to feelings of disgust.
Another challenge is “food neophobia,” or the avoidance of unfamiliar foods by consumers who are less likely to even consider trying and purchasing products like insects for consumption, irrespective of their origin.
Moreover, insect consumption is often associated with poverty and a “primitive” lifestyle in Europe and North America, despite entomophagy (the practice of eating insects) being popular in non-Western countries.
The common presence of many insect species “in and around waste further reinforces insects’ association with disease, dirt, and decay.”
“Overcoming this disgust reaction presents a significant challenge, as the aversion to insects is a deeply embedded core emotion in Western societies and shaped by culture, social norms, and previous experiences.”
Plant-based competition
The study highlights that plant-based alternatives already surpass meat in sustainability, making insects a less unique solution.
Plant-based proteins, which are gaining broader acceptance, offer a more appealing substitute for meat, with greater consumer familiarity and environmental benefits. The study says insects may compete with these alternatives but do not offer a distinct advantage in price, taste, or texture.
“Resources allocated to insect farming might have a greater positive environmental impact if directed toward promoting plant-based foods instead.”
Economic hurdles
The study also points to investment in insect-based foods for human consumption being limited, with most funding directed towards insect farming for animal feed. The market for insect-based meat substitutes is small and faces challenges in scaling up and gaining consumer trust.
Citing a RaboResearch report, the researchers say the current potential of insect-based foods for human consumption is “limited” and their market share “negligible.”
“In contrast, the vast majority of Western industrial insect production aims to produce animal food, such as livestock feed and pet food. In 2022, 95% of the industrial insect industry’s funding, amounting to US$1.2 billion, was directed to the feed market. This means that only 5% of funding is for insects as human food.”
Improving insect protein prospects
The researchers call for a focus on overcoming consumer aversion, identifying niche markets, and comparing insects directly with plant-based options to improve insect-based food prospects.
They also suggest more in-depth studies on insects’ sensory appeal and exploring the acceptability of insect-based meat substitutes specifically, not just insect-based foods, due to a greater potential from an “environmental standpoint.”
Education and increasing familiarity could also help but would require significant resources.