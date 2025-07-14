EU ministers explore future food with protein diversification and plant-based solutions talks
Today, EU member states will hold talks on how to support the growing role of plant-based foods and protein diversification in Europe’s food system.
EU agriculture ministers will discuss protein for food and feed, how to build on various national protein diversification initiatives, and explore possible next steps at the EU level.
The Presidency is inviting countries to share their perspectives and consider how EU coordination and funding could support producers, improve resilience and security, facilitate healthier diets, and contribute to Europe’s climate and economic objectives.
“Protein diversification and the development of plant-based food chains offer real opportunities for farmers, food producers, and rural areas. As consumer demand for plant-based foods grows, appropriate EU-level support is needed to help scale production, improve infrastructure, and ensure all regions can benefit,” says Christine Leidner, policy manager at the European Vegetarian Union (EVU).
A recently published joint Blueprint for an EU Action Plan on Plant-Based Foods, outlines plans for investment, public procurement, and reform of agricultural support to enable farmers to seize new opportunities in the plant-based sector.
According to the EVU, the Blueprint for an EU action plan is inspired by Denmark’s successful experience with its landmark Action Plan for Plant-Based Foods, launched in 2023 and elaborated in collaboration with farmers’ organizations.
EU countries propelling plant-based
The EVU also points to new dietary guidelines calling for a higher intake of plant protein in Belgium and Spain’s commitment to plant-based meals in public catering. Other examples include France supporting protein crops through its Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) strategic plan and Portugal pledging to deliver a National Action Plan for Plant Protein.
Meanwhile, the Netherlands and the Belgian region of Flanders have proposed their own protein strategies.
However, the EVU says that despite a growing appetite for plant-based innovation, the EU doesn’t have “a coherent approach to support protein diversification in general, and the development of plant-based food value chains across Europe specifically.”
The upcoming reform of the CAP should lead to more support for farmers diversifying their production, notably with crops for direct human consumption.
“Monday’s discussion offers a key opportunity for agriculture ministers to show support for EU-level action and ensure that the next CAP reform includes strong backing for protein diversification and plant-based agricultural products made in Europe”, adds Leidner.