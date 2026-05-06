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FrieslandCampina invests €90M to boost whey protein capacity and sustainability in the Netherlands
Key takeaways
- FrieslandCampina is investing over €90 million (~US$105.8 million) in the Netherlands to enhance its whey protein production.
- The investment will also focus on improving sustainability through energy-efficient technologies for Scope 1 greenhouse gas emissions reduction.
- The company plans to upgrade its Dutch facilities to support the growing global demand for high-protein drinks, bars, and yogurts using whey protein.
FrieslandCampina is investing over €90 million (~US$105.8 million) to advance its whey protein innovation and further optimize its ingredients production network in the Netherlands. Using internally-sourced whey, the dairy giant aims to expand its capacity to produce protein ingredients for performance, active, early life, and medical nutrition applications.
Whey — a natural by-product of cheese production with only 20% milk — is an important ingredient in the protein beverage category, where companies are increasingly sharpening their innovation focus. Nearly 42% of global consumers consider protein as the most important ingredient for them, according to Innova Market Insights data.
Guus Aerts, global director Marketing & Product Strategy at FrieslandCampina Ingredients, tells Food Ingredients First that the company’s focus on whey protein is driven by “clear market demand and a natural alignment with our strength and legacy in protein innovation.”
“Current demand for whey proteins isn’t a short-term spike — it’s being driven by structural, long-term trends. From everyday wellness to sports performance and medical needs, there’s growing demand for proteins that are not only effective, but also versatile enough to fit into convenient, enjoyable formats.”
Describing whey proteins as a “go-to ingredient” for many consumers, he says the shift is reflected in a market expected to almost double in value by 2033. “This reflects the huge opportunity we see within the broader protein landscape, including caseinates, which also play a key role depending on application and nutritional need,” Aerts adds.
F&B manufacturers can use the company’s protein ingredients in high-protein drinks, bars, and yogurts.
Whey protein advancements
With the investment, FrieslandCampina is also upgrading its whey production sites in the Dutch towns of Bedum, Veghel, and Workum. These technological improvements will support the manufacture of the company’s protein products, such as WPC80 and instantized whey proteins.
Aerts emphasizes that the investment programme strengthens and modernizes the dairy supplier’s whey network across these sites, each playing an important role in the wider production system. “It includes new and upgraded equipment, improved processing lines and modernised processes, such as advanced filtration technologies and enhanced water-reuse systems.”
“In Bedum and Workum specifically, we are expanding capacity for our high-value whey proteins such as WPC80 and Nutri Whey ProHeat, supported by upgraded equipment and more efficient processing lines to improve scale, flexibility and consistency.”
“In Veghel, we are optimizing our lactose factory with our whey permeate, reinforcing how we valorise every part of the milk within our network. Together, these upgrades enhance operational efficiency and allow us to focus even more on delivering high-quality, high-value nutrition ingredients at scale.”
The whey protein investment builds on FrieslandCampina’s recent capital allocation to strengthen its whey capacity and valorization in the Netherlands, such as in Borculo, and in the US through the acquisition of Wisconsin Whey Protein.
The company recently showcased its fermented whey protein bites at Expo West in California, US, to help manufacturers formulate consumer products aligned with current industry trends, such as GLP-1 companion products that support satiety and muscle health.
Protein fortification trends
FrieslandCampina’s advanced whey protein ingredients help manufacturers meet rising consumer demand for protein fortified products and on-the-go high-protein foods.
They allow manufacturers to develop “high-protein products across formats that are both functional and easy to consume,” says Aerts.
“Nearly 60% of global consumers are actively looking to add more protein to their diets, and that shift is reshaping demand across everyday categories. Protein fortification is now an expectation across a wide range of products — including bars, ready-to-drink beverages, shakes, snacks, yoghurts and more.”
“It reflects a broader expectation for convenience-led nutrition that fits busy lifestyles without compromise on taste or enjoyment.”
Dairy sustainability focus
The dairy industry has been targeting greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction in recent years through initiatives such as dairy carbon networks, sustainability funds, and cash incentives for farmers to achieve sustainability goals. Methane-reducing feed additives are also seeing a heightened industry focus.
For FrieslandCampina, which aims to produce net climate-neutral dairy by 2050, the Netherlands whey protein investment will include energy- and water-efficient technologies and the phase-out of older production lines.
As a result, the company says it expects Scope 1 GHG emissions to be reduced by approximately 16 kilotonnes CO2e, while continuing compliance with Dutch and EU environmental standards.
Propelling protein innovations
FrieslandCampina plans to continue its high-value protein focus through innovation and customer collaboration, Aerts tells us.
Besides increasing the company’s capacity to supply high-quality whey, it is also prioritizing enhancing its application capabilities to support manufacturers with product development.
“As part of this, we are investing in our application centres, where we work with our customers to make the best possible products out of our high-quality whey. This includes our new facility in Singapore, which opened last year, and forms part of a wider global footprint designed to bring us closer to key growth markets.”
“Further developments across our network are already underway as we continue to expand these capabilities. Our ambition is to lead not just through supply, but by shaping the next generation of high-protein nutrition solutions,” Aerts concludes.
FrieslandCampina will phase the cash injection over the coming years, with full operations expected to commence in 2028.
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