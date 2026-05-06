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The Campbell’s Company acquires 49% in key pasta sauce producer La Regina
Key takeaways
- Campbell’s purchased a 49% stake in La Regina for US$286 million, with a pathway to full ownership in the future.
- La Regina is the primary producer for Rao’s Homemade, which recently achieved over US$1 billion in annual net sales.
- The investment aims to secure the supply chain and maintain the artisanal quality of the pasta sauce brand.
The Campbell’s Company has acquired a 49% interest in La Regina di San Marzano di Antonio Romano and La Regina Atlantica (combined, La Regina), which is the privately held maker of Rao’s Homemade tomato-based, jarred pasta sauces. The deal is valued at US$286 million and is structured into two tranches.
According to official regulatory filings, the tranches comprise an initial cash payment of US$146 million on the deal’s closing on May 4, 2026, followed by a deferred payment of US$140 million due one year later.
This strategic investment also includes specific call and put options that enable Campbell’s to acquire the remaining 51% interest in the future.
La Regina is based in Scafati, Italy, and was founded by Antonio Romano in 1972. It has been a key partner of Rao’s Homemade since 1993 and produces all Rao’s Homemade tomato-based sauces today.
Latest Campbell’s acquisition
La Regina also operates a US facility in Alma, Georgia. Mick Beekhuizen, Campbell’s president and CEO, cited the food giant’s commitment to preserving the artisanal craftsmanship of Rao’s Italian sauces through its latest investment in La Regina and partnership with the Romano family.
“Consumer loyalty and ongoing household penetration expansion are born from what makes the brand special: exceptional taste, quality ingredients, and a restaurant‑quality experience at home. We could not be more excited about the momentum on the Rao’s brand and the opportunities ahead.”
The investment follows Campbell’s acquisition in 2024 of Sovos Brands.
Rao’s Homemade recently surpassed US$1 billion in trailing 12-month net sales, propelling it to become the fourth billion-dollar brand in Campbell’s portfolio alongside Campbell’s, Goldfish, and Pepperidge Farm.
According to Innova Market Insights data from 2025, consumers prioritize family time and the quality of homemade food when choosing to eat at home, beyond price and convenience. More than one in three prepare home-cooked meals weekly or daily, while one in three consumes convenience food at least once a week.
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