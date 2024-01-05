Beyond The Headlines: dsm-firmenich receives UK approval for feed additive, AI-powered plant-based dog food
05 Jan 2024 --- In this week’s industry news, dsm-firmenich received UK approval for its methane-reducing feed additive Bovaer while Platinum Equity announced its acquisition of Horizon Organic and Wallaby from Danone. Meanwhile, Redefine Meat added more than 650 new foodservice outlets for plant-based meat.
Sustainable food and farming
The UK government has granted market authorization to dsm-firmenich’s methane-reducing feed additive Bovaer, which effectively and immediately reduces methane emissions from cattle (30% in dairy cows). The approval is set to aid the UK’s commitments of the Global Methane Pledge and the Climate Change Act and provides English, Welsh and Scottish dairy farmers a scientifically proven solution to lower their carbon footprint. For the entire dairy value chain, including supporting processors, retailers and the food services sector, it means scope 3 emissions of dairy can be lowered with 10-15% CO2 equivalents per liter of milk. This is reportedly the first authorization by the UK for a feed additive targeted at an environmental benefit.
In time for Veganuary, Redefine Meat has entered the retail space for increasing the accessibility of its plant-based ‘new-meat’, starting with prominent restaurant chains in the UK, Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Italy and France. The company has also launched in E-retailers for the first time, with six diverse new-meat products available nationwide in the UK (via Ocado) and the Netherlands (via Albert Heijn online and Crisp) for wider availability. Redefine Meat’s plant-based meat offerings include minced-based products, pulled meats and whole cuts.
Business highlights
Lantmännen has signed an agreement to acquire HKScan Corporation’s Swedish operations, HKScan Sweden. The acquisition includes all operations in Sweden, as well as the brands Scan, Pärsons and Bullens. The move will reportedly allow Lantmännen to support the future for Swedish animal production, which is important for creating growth in the agricultural sector and strengthening the national food supply preparedness.The transaction is expected to be completed during the first half of 2024.
IMCD Colombia — formulator of specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands — has plans to acquire the distribution business of Joli Foods to expand its food and nutrition business and product portfolio. The distribution business of Joli Foods is based in Bogota, Colombia and supplies raw materials to the food, beverage and nutrition industries. With the acquisition, IMCD aims to utilize its strengthened market offering to address its customers’ formulation challenges. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.
Launches and innovation
Students from the University of Singapore formulated a plant-based shrimp called “Keepin’ it Shrimple” and won the top prize worth US$3,000 in the ProVeg APAC Food Innovation Contest to find innovative food for Asia. They claim it to be the “first allergen-free plant-based shrimp product”, developed for The Vegetarian Butcher. The product aims to address imminent seafood shortages caused by overfishing. Second-place prizes were awarded to China’s Jinan University for their “Light Chewing Plant Based Meat” and students from South China University of Technology for their sustainable, plant-based caviar.
PawCo Foods unveiled two new AI-powered dog food products - InstaBites and LuxBites. InstaBites is claimed to be the first fresh shelf stable plant-based dog food which is tailored for convenience and is a low-cost alternative to kibbles. Meanwhile LuxBites falls in the premium fresh dog food category, formulated with powerful postbiotics and fermented protein. It focuses on enhanced gut health, immunity boosting, and optimal nutrient absorption.
Shayna's Kitchen, a health and wellness brand in Italy, has launched its EU Certified organic olive oil formulated from a blend of Frantoio, Moraiolo and Leccino olives. The product is grown in the nutrient-rich soil of Umbria, Italy and is cold pressed to retain its aromatic properties. It reportedly has a polyphenol count of 350 mg/kg, which is considered a medicinal level and offers health benefits such as lowered cholesterol and reduced inflammation.
Indian food color and ingredients formulator ROHA has recently launched ChromaFine – a new range of ultrafine micronized food colors for oil-based applications like seasonings that provide enhanced vibrancy to palettes. The ingredient offers easy customization, blending and spreading with applications in seasonings, compressed confectioneries, fat fillings, and compound coatings.
Chobani, known for its Greek yogurt has unveiled Chobani Creations Greek Yogurt - a wholesome, dessert-inspired snack in six flavors, including Mocha Tiramisu, Apple Pie à la Mode, Cherry Cheesecake, Orange Cream Pop, Bananas Foster and Caramel Sundae. The move is aimed at stretching yogurt beyond the breakfast domain through its dessert-inspired flavors. The products are free from artificial flavors, sweeteners or preservatives and are good sources of protein and calcium. They also contain probiotics and nine essential amino acids and are packaged in clear cups.
By Insha Naureen