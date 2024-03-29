“Fish-free” advancements: Aqua Cultured Foods and Ginkgo Bioworks join forces to optimize alt-seafood
29 Mar 2024 --- Alt-protein start-up Aqua Cultured Foods and Ginkgo Bioworks have partnered to optimize an innovative fermentation technology that elevates the quality of “fish-free” seafood to authentically replicate the look, feel and taste of fresh-caught seafood.
The collaboration aims to leverage Ginkgo’s microbial characterization and analytics to tune Aqua’s proprietary strains and processes and aid the scale-up of its manufacturing process.
“Made in Chicago through the same fermentation process that brought us beer and sourdough, we created a fish-free seafood that looks, tastes and feels just like what’s swimming in our seven seas,” Stefan Baier, Ph.D., CSO of Aqua Cultured Foods, tells Food Ingredients First.
“Our patent-pending process starts with a proprietary microbial strain. We grow the fiber-containing scaffold in vertically stacked trays until we get perfect whole-cut filets. Once we pasteurize and marinade the product, our tuna and scallops are ready for any chef to prepare and plate.”
The Aqua team uses a “consortium of microbes” that work synergistically to formulate seafood substitutes without using fish or animal inputs.
Supported by Ginkgo’s analytical capabilities, Baier believes Aqua can “further optimize” its microbial colonies to achieve various texture profiles and eventually build the nutrition “beyond a good source of fiber.”
“Star of the show”
Baier highlights cellulose as the main ingredient in its products.
Describing it as the “star of the show,” he says the ingredient allows Aqua to closely replicate traditional seafood.
“Cellulose is the same texture hero naturally found in leafy greens and legumes. Through our patent-pending process, we grow cellulose into whole filets that we later cut, shape, and color according to the stock-keeping units,” he details.
“The nature of fermentation does most of the texture work for us. Our matrix is a natural hydrogel and cellulose has excellent water-holding capacity which allows us to replicate the juiciness of raw seafood. Our signature marinade further enhances the succulence of our product.”
Flavoring up alt-seafood
Aqua Cultured’s initial launches, tuna and scallops, are formulated using a patent-pending fermentation process that uses microbes and fibers combined with plant-derived flavors to replicate the buttery texture and umami notes found in fresh-caught seafood.
“Aqua tuna and scallops are vegan, allergen-free and packed with fiber. Unlike traditional seafood, Aqua is free of mercury, microplastics and anything harmful,” underscores Baier.
“To achieve the taste, we’ve partnered with global flavor houses to craft signature marinades using only plant-derived ingredients.”
The products stay fresh for up to six weeks, compared to the 48-hour shelf life of most raw fish, he highlights.
The alt-seafoods are said to be free from contaminants, antibiotics, allergens, cholesterol or saturated fats and can be consumed by those with diverse dietary needs, including pregnant people and those with seafood and shellfish allergies, claims the company.
Beyond whole-cuts
Aqua aims to amplify its R&D capabilities and further optimize its microbe consortium to produce not only whole-cut and ground alt-seafood products but also introduce unique flavors and textures to the broader food industry by utilizing Ginkgo’s strain engineering capabilities.
“Seafood is complex! Think about all your favorites - from scallops to shrimp to tuna and salmon - notice how all of them have different signature textures, flavors and colors,” Mervyn de Souza, senior director of business development at Ginkgo Bioworks, tells Food Ingredients First.
“Replicating these key properties of seafood will require a lot of innovation and creativity across the industry. Biotechnology, food science, cell biology, fermentation and precision fermentation technologies offer the opportunity to discover and develop new ingredients, use enzymes to create novel functionality, or deliver desired properties.”
He is particularly intrigued by companies using 3D-printing to “mimic the look and feel of seafood” with alternative products and by the unique innovation in the use of colors and flavors to ensure the desired sensory experience for the consumer.
Last year, Revo Foods formulated a vegan salmon filet using 3D-printing techniques, which was hailed as the “first 3D-printed mycoprotein fish” and went on to develop a high-precision extrusion system for mass production and customization of 3D-printed meat alternatives.
Tech to market
Ginkgo and Aqua Cultured’s partnership aims to accelerate the technology to bring the alt-seafood products to market faster, notes Baier, adding that price parity is integral to driving widespread adoption of alt-seafood.
“We have priced our products at or below the cost of comparable traditional seafood at wholesale.”
Beyond sequencing, he envisions engineering Aqua’s proprietary consortium for next-gen products, pushing alt-seafood boundaries with unique textures.
“We look forward to how our sustainable approach can revolutionize the fishing industry and contribute to the regeneration of our oceans,” he concludes.
Tackling seafood concerns
The seafood industry is currently battling environmental and health risks that have alarmed scientists and governments worldwide.
According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, contaminated fish are a persistent source of toxic polychlorinated biphenyls and mercury in the human diet. Moreover, wild fisheries are being depleted worldwide, triggering an impending collapse.
In this scenario, seafood substitute demands are rising, pushing innovators toward alt-seafood innovations that could potentially help mitigate the world’s concerns about overfishing, fish farming, and seafood shortage.
