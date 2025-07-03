IFT launches AI-powered R&D tool to accelerate product development for food scientists
The Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) has launched an AI-powered R&D tool developed “by food scientists for food scientists” to speed up formula development and overcome technical challenges amid rising NPD demands.
The platform, CoDeveloper, harnesses AI’s computing speed to connect users to IFT’s 85-plus years of peer-reviewed research and published content. It aims to support the development of “market-competitive products” beyond generic AI responses.
Food scientists can use the R&D tool’s built-in generative AI co-scientist “Sous” for technical problem solving, advanced formulation tools for iterative development, and science-optimized reverse engineering.
The launch responds to a “rapidly” evolving food system, says Christie Tarantino-Dean, IFT CEO.
“With more than eight decades of supporting scientific leadership and a global community of experts behind us, CoDeveloper is our bold response to the urgent need for smarter, faster R&D tools, and it reflects our commitment to shaping the future of food through trusted science and information.”
CoDeveloper also offers enterprise-grade security to protect a user’s proprietary data while ensuring it is securely connected to “nearly a century of trusted, proven science when needed most,” notes IFT, which plans to unveil the tool at the IFT First event in Chicago, US, next week.
IFT First is an annual food research, science, and technology event that will focus on AI, food additives, sugar and salt reduction, and GLP-1 agonists this year.