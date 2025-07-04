Prot launches pea protein ingredient block as Indian consumers prioritize plant-based versatility
Food tech start-up Prot has launched Prot Block, a pea protein-based ingredient positioned as a “middle-ground” between highly processed meat analogs and limited-use conventional plant proteins like texturized soy.
The India-based company says the “bite-sized” ingredient has a firm texture, neutral taste, and allergen-free formulation. It aims to address the country’s widespread protein deficiency with easy incorporation of plant-based protein into everyday meals.
Prot Block can be used in Indian, Asian, and global cooking styles such as stir-fries, curries, sandwiches, salads, and snacks. It contains 15 g protein and 10 g fiber per 100 g product.
“Prot Block is made using four core ingredients, all clean label, including pea protein, wheat fiber, coconut fat, and sunflower oil. The product is made on a proprietary forming platform, which develops the texture by activating the protein and fiber binding process, Varun Gadodia, co-founder of Prot (formerly Seaspire), tells Food Ingredients First.
“The characteristic texture developed is achieved by emulsifying pea protein with a small percentage of coconut fat and stabilizing it using functional wheat fiber. The formed structure is then subjected to heat processing to achieve shelf stability.”
He adds that the biggest challenge in formulating the “minimalist platform” was maintaining texture and nutrition in a shelf-stable form, which the team tackled using precise process controls, without over processing or compromising on nutritional quality.
Identifying protein white spaces
Over two-thirds of households in India’s semi-arid tropics consume less protein than recommended, a recent study reveals. Consumers rely heavily on rice and wheat, which make up 60-75% of protein but lack essential amino acids.
This is despite the availability of protein sources like legumes, dairy, and livestock products. Limited awareness, cultural preferences, and financial constraints are key factors behind this imbalance.
recommends consuming 0.8-1g protein per kg body weight. However the average intake is 0.6g.The Indian Council of Medical Research
But the situation seems to be improving — consumers are recognizing protein deficiency in the country, says Gadodia. This is reflected in buying behaviours being governed by “high protein food choices across all segments.”
He cites Indian dairy giant Amul tapping the surging protein demand by launching high protein milk, buttermilk, and ready-to-drink coffee.
However, diversity in formats is needed to make regular Indian meals high in protein, which are “currently dominated by starches and sugars,” he adds.
“We have identified white spaces in bringing out forms of protein-rich products which are still not receiving much attention. These include meal preparation kits and on-the-go snacks (apart from bars and cookies) to unleash the consumer’s protein uptake, which is currently seeded by protein-based health supplements.”
Plant protein versatility
Conventional plant proteins struggle with concerns over being highly processed (like analog meats) or limited in culinary scope (like texturized soy protein chunks). Prot’s “firm, neutral-tasting” block offers a “balanced middle ground” — it can be cut, cooked, and served across various applications.
It targets modern vegetarian kitchens looking beyond tofu and dairy-based paneer [Indian cottage cheese]. “Regarding vegetarian protein textures, the offerings are limited, and that restricts both dietary needs (allergens) and culinary play,” says Gadodia.
“While both tofu and paneer (and other soy derivatives) are very versatile in their use cases, for consumers, it only boils down to a forced choice rather than a variety.”
Prot Block overcomes this restriction to offer a new protein texture made from “only six clean label ingredients,” using its proprietary processing techniques and formulations.
The method’s IP is underway, giving Prot a “defensible know-how” in texture engineering, nutrient stability, and product applications, he adds.
Targeting affordability and consumer appeal
Prot has built its product pricing strategy around value creation, early customers, unit economics, and supply-chain costs, says Gadodia.
“The current pricing is slightly higher than good quality paneer offerings, yet it is in a ballpark of what an early consumer is actively looking to spend to find a valuable offering. We have our early consumers who have found the product reasonable.”
The company plans to improve the pricing further with greater traction and enhanced operational margins.
Prot also conducted a test release of the ingredient with 500 participants, and received positive feedback on usability and texture.
“Today’s protein options are either too processed, too bland, or culturally mismatched. Consumers indicated they could now cook dishes they couldn’t earlier because of unsuitable options or dietary requirements.”
Eyeing global protein expansion
Prot is trading the protein through India’s foodservice sector and focusing on R&D to introduce more on-the-go snack offerings using its core texture, says Gadodia.
“After observing some sizable traction in consumer acceptance of the product at some initial target points, we will introduce ready-to-cook meal preparations using Prot Block to reduce further friction, and offer consumers a convenient option to cover their protein meal requirements.”
In its next phase, Prot will focus on entering the markets of the UAE, Thailand, Malaysia, and Australia.
“Prot Block is just the beginning. We are creating a modular platform for plant protein — where the first win is simplicity, but the long-term impact is habit change,” he concludes.