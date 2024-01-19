Revo Foods eyes large-scale “crazy” customized alt-meat concepts while opening up its tech for F&B
19 Jan 2024 --- Austrian food-tech start-up Revo Foods has unveiled a “high-precision extrusion system” for mass production and customization of 3D-printed meat alternatives. The company talks to us about seeking investments to expand production capacity in two additional major upscaling steps as 3D-printing tech continues to make waves in the food industry alongside AI.
The company claims its novel multi-nozzle system — Food Fabricator X2 — is the inaugural industrial production method for 3D-printed foods worldwide. It can formulate whole-cut meat alternatives and products with customized shapes, structures or textures.
“We are also developing some “crazy” new meat alternatives, which do not resemble one specific animal product, but are rather a combination of the best attributes of different animal meats combined into a new structure that enhances the sensory properties of each different alternative, which becomes possible for the first time with 3D-food printing,” Dr. Robin Simsa, CEO of Revo Foods tells Food Ingredients First.
Right now, the 3D printer’s operation requires extensive training, he tells us. “But we already started working on an intuitive software control and user interface, which in the future should also enable personnel with minimum training to be able to operate the production machinery.”
“This becomes especially important when new product designs are being tested and we are developing a software solution for this in order to suggest adaptations to a given design to improve the printability,” he explains.
At the start of the first public investment round, the company raised €435,000 (US$473,305.52) and is now looking for more investment.
Beyond meat alternatives
Initially focused on alternative meat technology, Revo Foods is now preparing for a new business line, Simsa reveals.
“Multiple companies contacted us over the past years that are interested in using this technology for other product types including snacks, pasta, or stuffed foods with crazy shapes or forms or personalized products.”
He further plans to position the company as a “technology provider” by offering its production technology to other food manufacturers at the end of this year.
“Our goal is to become the leader in 3D manufacturing equipment for the food industry, which might be a niche business at the moment, but one that is bound to become very valuable as the possibilities of this technology become available to more producers,” he underscores.
Last year, the company’s vegan salmon filets entered supermarkets in Germany, signifying the commercialization of 3D-printed food.
Data-driven production
According to Simsa, 3D-food printing on an industrial level allows manufacturers and consumers to change the way they think about food.
“Products that were previously very exclusive and more likely to be found in gourmet restaurants can now be produced on a large scale.”
He further points to digitalization in the food industry as a means to make the production process more flexible and adjustable with software control instead of hardware change.
“Technologies such as 3D food printing are ideal for this purpose due to their versatility and the vast amount of operations they can perform (compared to traditional food manufacturing equipment, which is normally not usable for many different operations).”
Digitalization helps to improve the efficacy of the food industry overall, including the reduction of food waste in production, highlights Simsa, adding that it can also lead to new production cycles that are much more “data-driven” according to actual demand.
F&B digitalization moves
Scientists and F&B formulators worldwide are increasingly tapping into the digital space to enhance product quality, predict consumer trends and meet rising global food supply demands. This includes 3D-printing.
Earlier this month, Steakholder Foods unveiled its 3D-printed eel, which replicates the complex texture of eel through precision layering and the company’s proprietary 3D-printing technology.
CJ Foods leverages 3D-bioprinting to develop alternative meat that offers the taste, texture, appearance and nutrition that consumers stipulate.Korea-based
3D-printing is also being leveraged to formulate imitation squid ink – made from microalgae protein and mung bean protein – for authentic vegan calamari.
In other food digitization news, Givaudan employs digital technologies to customize flavor profiles and predict future alternative dairy trends amid inflation and food supply challenges.
In China, researchers have developed an AI-based framework and Android application that predicts and visualizes citrus fruit color transformation in orchards, for boosting fruit development and optimal harvest timing.
AI and robotics have also found applications in food preservation, with Japanese company Spread combining it with vertical farming to prolong the shelf life of lettuce.
Meanwhile, Geneva-based biotechnology firm Planetary is working to develop and implement sensing technologies, AI and data-driven solutions for optimizing the control of precision fermentation processes in real time.
By Insha Naureen