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Corbion launches cultured wheat ingredient to address bakery shelf life challenges
Key takeaways
- Corbion unveils a cultured wheat ingredient to support natural mold inhibition and extend bakery shelf life.
- The solution helps bakers address formulation challenges by balancing preservation performance, clean label expectations, and product quality.
- Corbion says its predictive modeling expertise supports manufacturers in accelerating bakery product development.
Corbion has introduced a cultured wheat ingredient to address bakery mold concerns. The innovation helps manufacturers tackle freshness challenges and meet the rising consumer demand for high-quality bakery products.
The ingredient, Verdad Essence WH150, provides formulators with a natural preservation solution that helps maintain product freshness while supporting taste and texture.
It expands the company’s portfolio of natural mold inhibition solutions, as studies identify mold as one of the top reasons consumers discard bakery products.
Why mold control matters
For bakery manufacturers, mold control is not only a food quality issue — it is a supply chain bottleneck. Scientific studies point to post-baking mold contamination as a major concern in bakery, limiting shelf life and creating economic losses for producers.
Common molds such as Aspergillus, Eurotium, and Penicillium can reduce the quality of food products by forming visible or invisible defects such as patches and spots.
Effective preservation solutions can reduce bakery waste, improve distribution flexibility, and maintain product quality through the intended shelf life.
Lonneke van Dijk, global business director for Bakery at Corbion, explains that bakers need preservation solutions that deliver reliable performance “while supporting the product experience consumers expect.”
Innova Market Insights’ 2026 bakery trends research highlights that bakery innovation is being shaped by consumer expectations around nutrition, indulgence, and maintaining the sensory experience of bakery products.
Predictive tools support bakery formulation
Corbion supports bakery manufacturers with predictive modeling capabilities that help evaluate preservation performance “earlier in the development process.”
Predictable shelf life extension also supports food safety, enables longer and more flexible distribution, and “plays a critical role in reducing food waste,” Saffiera Karleen, business development manager at Corbion, previously told Food Ingredients First.
Tools like Verdad Essence WH150 provide additional insight as bakers optimize formulations, assess preservation strategies, and move toward commercialization.
Van Dijk views the combination of Corbion’s preservation portfolio with application expertise and modeling capabilities as a means to help companies “make more informed formulation decisions and move through product development with greater confidence.”
Advancing bakery preservation
Corbion’s Verdad Essence WH150 utilizes the company’s expertise in fermentation, preservation science, and bakery applications. The ingredient aims to help manufacturers advance bakery product NPD or optimize existing formulations with preservation strategies aligned with their commercial objectives.
Simone Bouman, VP of Sales Sustainable Food Solutions EMEA at Corbion, previously told us that manufacturers are increasingly turning to “innovative, science-backed solutions to address preservation challenges across categories.”
For instance, a combination of buffered vinegar and botanical extracts can prevent mold growth in cakes and flatbreads, while natural fermented ingredients can help keep freshly baked bread mold-free.
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