Corbion unveils natural mold inhibition solution to improve quality and shelf life in bakery
Corbion has launched a cultured wheat solution that fights mold naturally without compromising taste, texture, or shelf life in bakery applications.
Verdad Essence WH100 presents an alternative to artificial preservatives, enabling manufacturers to meet the growing consumer demand for cleaner ingredient lists and extended freshness.
The ingredient can be incorporated into existing formulations for breads, buns, tortillas, and flatbreads. It leverages the “natural power” of cultured wheat fermentation to enable clean label preservation that can align with consumer and operation needs.
“Bakers need reliable solutions that align with clean label expectations while ensuring product quality and consistency,” says David Charest, SVP of Functional Ingredients and Solutions at Corbion.
“With Verdad Essence WH100, we’re bringing them a natural way to fight mold and extend shelf life without sacrificing the flavors and textures consumers love.”
With this launch, Corbion extends its predictive Natural Mold Inhibition Model, which the company says has been developed through 70 years.
The improved model compares the efficacy of different standard and natural solutions against 11 types of mold, which can help bakers reduce costly trial-and-error in development while reducing food waste.
“Bread is the second-most wasted food in the world, and reducing food waste and ensuring freshness go hand in hand,” says Charest. The ingredient solution can also help bakeries streamline implementation and speed up product development while reducing time to market.
The company also unveiled two egg substitutes earlier this month to help bakery manufacturers mitigate the risks of fluctuating egg costs by reducing their reliance on the ingredient. The move expands Corbion’s egg replacement product offerings, including whole egg extenders, egg white substitutes, and allergen-friendly egg wash alternatives.