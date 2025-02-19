Natural preservation trends: Prolonging shelf life, tackling food waste and boosting transparency
The natural preservation space is rapidly innovating solutions to meet increasing consumer demand for authentic and sustainable ingredients that propel shelf life and tackle food waste without compromising on taste and texture.
Food Ingredients First speaks to key players — Corbion, Givaudan, and Kerry — about the latest consumer trends and market dynamics in natural preservation.
Emma Cahill, global marketing director of Food Protection & Preservation at Kerry, explains how the natural products industry is experiencing transformative shifts driven by evolving consumer behaviors. Increased demand for organic products, packing innovations, price sensitivity, and packaging innovation are all drivers of this shift.
“Over 95% of households purchased organic products in 2024, according to the Organic Trade Association. This indicates that consumers are putting health and wellness to the fore when they can. We have also seen a rise in demand for our 95% organic fermenates from the market, which reflects this demand coming into categories outside of organic fruits and vegetables and into packaged foods.”
“When it comes to sustainability and packaging, we are seeing a shift in loyalty and purchase intent toward sustainable brands that do not have excess packaging or too-short shelf lives. While these solutions may enable fewer ingredients on the label, both the industry and consumers are moving back to ingredient-based solutions for shelf life based on sustainability.”
Price sensitive consumers
Cahill flags another significant trend: consumers are highly price-sensitive, often switching brands based on discounts and promotions. Meanwhile, more private label brands are offering product lines made with natural preservation, she says.
Simone Bouman, VP of Sales Sustainable Food Solutions EMEA at Corbion, agrees that natural preservation has become a top priority for food manufacturers across the EMEA region as they work to balance consumer demand for recognizable ingredients with the need for extended shelf life and uncompromising product quality.
“Whether it’s keeping freshly baked bread mold-free, enhancing the safety of ready-to-eat seafood, or extending the shelf life of plant-based foods, manufacturers are increasingly turning to innovative, science-backed solutions to address preservation challenges across categories,” she tells us.
Corbion specializes in fermentation and food preservation, continuously investing in natural ingredient-based solutions such as buffered vinegar solutions. While taste remains the number one priority, sustainability is playing an increasingly crucial role in purchase decisions.
“Consumers are becoming more proactive in reducing food waste, with over 90% checking their grocery stocks before shopping, ensuring proper storage at home, and/or consistently verifying expiration dates before making a purchase.”
“Beyond shelf life, appearance, texture, and flavor remain critical drivers of consumer choice. The richness of confectionery products, the creaminess of sauces, or the integrity of dressings can all influence purchasing decisions. Consumers want products that not only last longer but also maintain their quality, ensuring that they look and taste fresh from the first bite to the last.”
Naturally preserving processed meat
Sylvain Jouet, global product manager of Preservation and Texturize at Givaudan, highlights the strong demand for natural preservation in processed meat. These products remain hugely popular worldwide, with consumers spending over US$400 billion a year on products such as sausages, chicken nuggets, and pepperoni.
“There are no signs of a slow-down, with sales expected to grow by 4% over 2022-27 across all four sub-categories (chilled, frozen, canned and delicatessen or del’). But consumer preferences are evolving, and successful products need to offer more than just great taste,” she says.
“Consumer research has shown that 81% of global consumers say it’s important to avoid food waste, and consumer desire for natural products with a clean label remains key. By maintaining the expected sensorial profile throughout shelf life, natural preservation solutions can reduce food waste while adhering to the ingredient preferences of consumers.”
Overcoming challenges in natural preservation
There are always challenges to consider within the natural preservation space, from ensuring a reliable and sustainable supply to working with natural ingredients. Givaudan leverages rosemary’s antioxidative and antimicrobial properties to fight oxidation and microbial spoilage in food and drink, helping them stay fresh.
“Givaudan aims to provide responsibly sourced, authentic ingredients that meet our customers’ sustainability goals. Our rosemary is an ideal illustration in this area. Wild harvested in Morocco using traditional methods, Givaudan is also exploring the cultivation of selected varieties of rosemary to ensure an ample natural supply,” says Jouet.
“When it comes to incorporating natural ingredients, we understand how these products interact in the food matrix. With our extensive botanical knowledge, we can help customers find the right “ingredient solution” to create the perfect food experience for consumers.”
For Cahill at Kerry, key challenges include price, regulatory hurdles, and building consumer awareness and acceptance.
“Educating consumers about the benefits and safety of natural preservatives is crucial. We see consumers demanding transparency on what ingredients are keeping their food safe. In cases where no ingredient is visible, on-pack explanations of the short shelf life after opening are critical as well as helping them understand how it was preserved,” she explains.
Kerry’s “Left on the Shelf” research found that consumers prefer transparent labeling of preservatives like buffered vinegar, feeling more comfortable knowing what keeps their food safe compared to unfamiliar ingredients.
“It was clear across several pieces of consumer research undertaken between 2021–2024 that for those searching for unfamiliar ingredients as a purchase deterrent, all unfamiliar ingredients are vilified equally, and consumers have little understanding of which are preservatives.”
“However, in the more recent Left on the Shelf surveys, we saw increased consumer understanding of the need for natural and conventional preservatives as well as acceptance of them in their food. We are working with the industry to overcome this through the delivery of actionable dos and don’ts tied to consumer insights so that they can win with consumers and stand out on the shelf.”
Cahill also points to how navigating the regulatory landscape for natural preservatives can be complex, especially when producing products in multiple markets or using novel ingredients.
“We help the industry overcome this through our globally connected and locally led teams that have a thorough understanding of food safety requirements and our technical documents that include correct labeling.”
Identifying spoilage risks
Bouman at Corbion further breaks down the challenges in natural preservation, detailing that each market segment faces distinct spoilage risks. For example, in bakery, Bacillus spores can cause ropiness in bread, while in seafood and ready-to-eat meals, harmful bacteria pose significant food safety concerns.
“Successfully addressing these challenges requires a science-driven approach, where targeted interventions and the right combination of natural antimicrobials, antioxidants, and acidification solutions help ensure product safety and longevity. Corbion’s expertise in fermentation and predictive modeling enables manufacturers to make precise, data-backed decisions when developing safer, more stable food products,” she says.
“Regulatory complexity is another critical hurdle. As ingredient regulations evolve across different regions, manufacturers must navigate an ever-changing landscape to ensure compliance while maintaining product integrity. Corbion’s deep knowledge of global food regulations allows us to support customers in developing solutions that align with both market needs and legal requirements, reducing reformulation risks and streamlining product development.”
“Corbion helps manufacturers strike the right balance, ensuring that food stays fresh, safe, and appealing while also considering the practical hurdles producers face, such as supply chain constraints, retail distribution, and sustainability goals.”
What can we expect in 2025?
Growth potential and innovation opportunities are abundant this year and beyond.
Corbion will focus on refining and expanding its existing preservation technologies to address emerging challenges across multiple food categories. Predictive modeling and data-driven tools will play an even greater role in helping manufacturers optimize formulations efficiently.
“The Corbion Natural Mold Inhibition Model (CNMIM) and Listeria Control Model (CLCM) will continue to improve, providing manufacturers with more precise insights to enhance safety, extend shelf life, and maintain product quality in an increasingly complex market landscape, “ says Bouman.
“By combining cutting-edge science, fermentation expertise, and digital modeling, Corbion is helping manufacturers future-proof their products and adapt to changing industry demands. Through these continued innovations, we remain at the forefront of natural preservation, equipping food producers with the tools they need to deliver safer, fresher, and more sustainable food solutions for the future,” she concludes.
Cahill also sees greater use of tools like complex predictive models to reduce the number of R&D resources involved in food safety validation.
“Simply put tools that help you home in on the dosage or ingredient required to be successful or to show food safety maintenance in the event of worst-case contamination,” she says. “Additionally, pre-screening the capabilities of innovative ingredient building blocks can be completed at a lower cost to the market, expediting new product launch timing. Increased efficiencies behind the scenes will increase the sustainability of the industry.”
“I think the growth potential in natural preservation is still high. The market is predicted to grow at mid-single digit percentages over the next five years, which is incredible given how much the base market size has grown over the last decade.”
Jouet at Givaudan says the beverage category presents unique challenges that current market solutions have not fully addressed, particularly regarding naturalness and the consumer experience.
“We believe there is significant growth potential in this area as consumers increasingly seek products that align with their preferences for natural ingredients.
“In 2025, Givaudan will enhance its portfolio of solutions for the beverage industry by introducing a comprehensive line of OnyXen solutions tailored for various applications, including beer, citrus beverages, and 0.0 spirits.”