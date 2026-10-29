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Biospringer acquires...

Biospringer acquires dsm-firmenich’s ModuMax taste modulation technology

29 Oct 2026 | By

Key takeaways

  • Biospringer by Lesaffre has acquired ModuMax, a natural taste modulation technology developed by dsm-firmenich, expanding its ingredient portfolio.
  • The technology is designed to reduce bitterness, mask off-notes, and improve mouthfeel in products such as plant-based drinks, high-protein beverages, and reduced-sugar formulations.
  • ModuMax will be integrated into Biospringer’s global R&D and application network, supporting manufacturers with product development and reformulation.
Various plant-based milks.

Biospringer by Lesaffre has acquired ModuMax, a natural taste modulation technology developed by dsm-firmenich, expanding its portfolio of ingredients and solutions for food and beverage manufacturers.

The acquisition adds technology designed to reduce bitterness, mask off-notes, improve mouthfeel, and enhance flavor delivery in F&B formulations. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed in the announcement.

ModuMax is intended for use in complex product formulations, including high-protein beverages, plant-based milks, reduced-sugar drinks, and low-fat dairy alternatives. These categories can present formulation challenges for manufacturers seeking to improve nutritional profiles while maintaining the taste and texture of conventional products.

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The acquisition strengthens Biospringer’s offering in taste modulation, an area of growing relevance as F&B companies reformulate products to reduce sugar and fat, incorporate alternative proteins, and respond to demand for products with improved nutritional credentials.

Expanding taste modulation capabilities

Biospringer says ModuMax will complement its existing yeast extract portfolio, which provides flavor characteristics including umami, depth, and kokumi. The company plans to combine these capabilities with the technology’s ability to address bitterness, astringency, and mouthfeel.

“ModuMax is a powerful complement to our current portfolio,” says Carmen Arruda at Biospringer. She adds that the combination could help customers develop reformulated products without compromising taste.

Combining technology and application expertise

As part of the deal, ModuMax will be integrated into Biospringer’s go-to-market organization, global R&D operations, and application network.

According to the company, this will enable customers to access combined technical expertise, rapid prototyping, and sensory optimization tailored to specific product formulations.

The integration is intended to support manufacturers working across a range of applications, particularly where changes to ingredients or nutritional composition can affect flavor delivery, texture, and consumer acceptance.

Targeting reformulation and emerging categories

Biospringer also highlights opportunities in plant-based beverages, sports nutrition, and functional wellness products, where manufacturers may need to manage the sensory properties of protein ingredients or develop products with reduced sugar content.

The company says the acquisition forms part of its broader approach to fermentation-derived ingredients, taste design, and product reformulation.

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