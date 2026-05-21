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Biospringer expands beyond yeast with PTX Fermentation technology acquisition
Key takeaways
- Biospringer is broadening its fermentation capabilities through the acquisition of bacterial fermentation technologies and intellectual property from PTX Food Corp.
- The deal strengthens Biospringer’s position in next-generation food ingredient innovation beyond traditional yeast-based solutions.
- Combining advanced microbial expertise with Biospringer’s global industrial network is expected to accelerate the development of tailored solutions for the food industry.
Biospringer, a division of Lesaffre and a worldwide specialist in fermentation-driven ingredient solutions, has acquired selected intellectual property and proprietary technologies from PTX Food Corp, an innovator in bacteria-based fermentation processes. PTX Food Corp is co-owned by Zilor and Biorigin, the latter of which Biospringer currently holds a majority stake in.
The acquisition marks a significant step in Biospringer’s expansion strategy, strengthening its capabilities beyond traditional yeast fermentation and broadening its portfolio of fermented food ingredient solutions for global markets.
Leveraging PTX Food Corp’s advanced expertise alongside Biospringer’s established manufacturing footprint and international commercial network, the company says it is well-positioned to accelerate innovation and deliver a wider range of high-performance, customer-focused solutions to the F&B industry while “unlocking transformative opportunities to deliver innovative solutions.”
Strengthening innovation in food ingredients
The acquisition further reinforces Biospringer’s long-term commitment to innovation and its ability to respond to the rapidly changing demands of the food market while anticipating future industry trends. The deal also includes selected assets related to the Bioenhance product line.
Recognized as a global leader in fermentation-based solutions spanning taste, nutrition, texture, and preservation, Biospringer works closely with customers to develop tailored solutions across key markets, including Brazil, China, Europe, and North America.
“We are driven by a clear vision to inspire joy, nourish communities, and protect our planet through better food for all. This acquisition is fully aligned with our commitment to delivering game-changing products that make a positive impact,” says Carmen Arruda, Biospringer’s general manager.
“From ingredient innovation to biotech platforms, from tradition to transformation, Biospringer is poised to be a key player in the industry, leveraging our robust global footprint and strong local collaborations to bring groundbreaking ideas to market and solidify our role as a trusted partner in the pursuit of a more sustainable and nourishing future.”
Global growth through fermentation expertise
Biospringer by Lesaffre also spoke to Food Ingredients First recently about how its yeast-based ingredients can help elevate taste and texture in plant-based foods while meeting clean label demands. Fermentation-derived solutions are transforming plant-based food innovation by improving overall sensory performance and product consistency, according to Jatin Sharma, global head of Strategic Marketing at Biospringer.
Biospringer’s acquisition reflects a broader industry shift as fermentation companies expand beyond traditional yeast expertise into wider microbial, enzyme, and bacteria-based ingredient platforms.
Microbial technology investments
Last year saw a wave of strategic investments and acquisitions across the ingredient sector, as companies looked to strengthen innovation pipelines and develop more advanced formulation tools for food manufacturers.
This broader shift has accelerated interest in microbial technologies that can support flavor, nutrition, texture, and clean label product development.
In July 2025, Lallemand, through its Lallemand Bio-Ingredients business unit, acquired Solyve, a subsidiary of the InVivo group. At the time, the company said this was a “strategic move” that reinforces Lallemand Bio-Ingredients’ commitment to advancing microbial solutions.
A few months later, Bühler and Pow.Bio announced a partnership to launch an integrated, continuous precision fermentation platform.