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Yeo’s bets on pandan as familiar beverage formats unlock Asian flavor discovery
Key takeaways
- Global F&B launches featuring pandan grew at a 10% CAGR between July 2021 and June 2026, according to Innova Market Insights.
- Yeo’s combines pandan, coconut water, and soy milk to translate a familiar dessert into a beverage.
- Familiar drink formats could introduce pandan to consumers beyond Southeast Asia.
Pandan offers opportunities for beverage developers to bring Southeast Asian flavors to wider audiences through familiar formats, according to Yeo’s. The multinational food and beverage manufacturer sees soy milk as an accessible introduction to the ingredient, drawing on its fragrant profile and associations with regional desserts.
Pandan is a tropical plant. Its fragrant leaves are commonly used for flavoring in the cuisines of Southeast Asia.
Alex Chen, head of marketing and business development at Yeo’s Singapore, tells Food Ingredients First that pandan’s sensory characteristics can help encourage consumers to try it.
“Pandan is often described as fragrant, floral, and slightly sweet, making it a flavor that many consumers can enjoy. Products that combine pandan with familiar formats, such as soy milk, offer a simple and convenient way to experience it.”
“Pandan is one of Southeast Asia’s most distinctive and widely loved flavors, and there is growing interest globally in authentic Asian tastes and ingredients.”
Innova Market Insights data shows that global F&B launches featuring pandan recorded a CAGR of 10% between July 2021 and June 2026, indicating growing product development activity around the ingredient.
From dessert to drink
Earlier this year, Yeo’s launched its Pandan Chiffon Soy Milk as a limited-edition beverage for the Raya season. Inspired by Singapore’s pandan chiffon cake and local-fusion offerings in boba shops and modern cafés, the drink combines freshly extracted whole soybeans, real pandan extract, and coconut water.
“We wanted to reimagine a beloved local dessert in a smooth, ready-to-drink soy milk format that feels indulgent and shareable for the festive period,” says Chen.
The company developed the beverage for occasions ranging from everyday consumption to festive gatherings.
“It was created for everyday enjoyment and to be enjoyed during Sahur, Iftar, or served chilled at Raya gatherings.”
Meanwhile, Boba Bliss and Heytea have also provided supporting examples of pandan’s use in contemporary café drinks this year.
Balancing pandan, coconut and soy
For Yeo’s, translating the cake into a beverage required balancing its recognizable aroma with the taste and texture of the soy base. Chen explains how the ingredients contribute to the finished profile.
“The soy base provides a smooth and creamy foundation while the pandan extract delivers the distinctive aroma associated with pandan chiffon cake. Coconut water was added to complement the pandan notes and add a subtle toasted coconut finish. Together, the ingredients were balanced to create a lighter, less sweet beverage while delivering the familiar flavor of pandan chiffon cake,” he says.
When asked about how to maintain pandan’s aroma and a smooth texture throughout shelf life, Chen emphasizes the compatibility of the ingredients and the importance of sensory balance.
“Pandan pairs naturally with soy, so the focus was on striking the right balance — bringing out its distinctive aroma while complementing the smooth, familiar taste of soy.”
Consumer response shapes future opportunities
Yeo’s reports an encouraging response to the seasonal beverage across its sales channels.
“It has performed encouragingly, with healthy consumer interest and sales uptake across our retail and digital channels,” Chen tells us.
The company has not confirmed whether the beverage will become a permanent offering or enter additional markets. Chen says consumer response and commercial considerations will inform its next steps.
“As with all new product launches, we will continue to monitor consumer feedback, market response, and business considerations when evaluating future opportunities.”
Beyond this particular product, Yeo’s continues to assess how its portfolio can introduce Asian flavors to consumers internationally.
“As a heritage Asian F&B brand with products sold in more than 30 markets, we continue to explore opportunities to share authentic Asian flavors with consumers beyond the region.”
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