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Yakult’s first new flavor in 46 years signals shift toward sensory-led functional beverages
Key takeaways
- Yakult Singapore launches a peach-flavored probiotic drink, while retaining its core formulation of 10 billion probiotics per bottle to support digestive health.
- The launch reflects growing demand for gut health products and flavor innovation, with Innova Market Insights reporting that gut health remains a consumer wellness priority globally.
- Peach replaces orange as part of Yakult’s portfolio refresh, highlighting how established functional beverage brands use new flavors to stay relevant in a competitive market.
Yakult Singapore has unveiled a new peach-flavored probiotic cultured milk drink, marking the company’s first flavor innovation in Singapore since flavored Yakult was introduced in 1980. The launch reflects growing consumer demand for variety, wellness-focused beverages, and functional products that deliver both health benefits and sensory appeal.
The new peach variant retains Yakult’s established probiotic formulation, containing 10 billion live Lacticaseibacillus paracasei (LcS) strain Shirota per bottle. The proprietary strain has been extensively researched and is designed to survive passage through the digestive tract, supporting the growth of beneficial gut bacteria and overall digestive health.
For ingredients suppliers and beverage developers, the launch highlights the continued evolution of the functional drinks category, where flavor innovation is increasingly being used to attract younger consumers and encourage regular consumption without altering core health credentials.
As consumer awareness of gut health continues to grow across Asia-Pacific markets, brands are seeking ways to balance scientifically backed functionality with more engaging taste experiences.
Gut health and flavor-led innovation
Yakult’s peach-flavored launch taps into two powerful trends shaping the functional beverage market: gut health and flavor-led innovation.
According to Innova Market Insights’ Functional Beverage Market analysis, gut health remains one of the most influential drivers of F&B development, accounting for 26% of global functional beverage launches.
Meanwhile, Innova’s Gut Health Trends Global Market Overview found that three in five consumers consider gut health important to their overall well-being, supporting continued growth in digestive wellness claims.
Top Food and Beverage Trends 2026 report.At the same time, brands are looking beyond functionality to deliver more enjoyable consumption experiences, using flavor innovation to attract younger consumers and drive repeat purchases — a trend highlighted in Innova’s
As competition intensifies within the gut health and functional beverage segments, Yakult’s first flavor addition in nearly five decades demonstrates how even heritage brands are leveraging flavor innovation to maintain relevance and drive category growth.
Peach flavor in, orange flavor out
The peach flavor was developed to appeal to families and younger consumers looking for refreshing beverage options that fit into modern wellness routines. The introduction also signals a portfolio transition, with the company planning to phase out its existing orange-flavored offering.
The move follows a series of product innovations from Yakult Singapore in recent years, including the launch of Yakult Gold, a lower-sugar, vitamin D-fortified variant, and Y1000, the company’s highest-concentration probiotic drink.
Together, these introductions demonstrate how established functional beverage brands are expanding their portfolios to address changing consumer preferences, nutritional concerns, and demand for differentiated products.
From an ingredients perspective, the launch underscores the importance of flavor systems that can complement cultured dairy matrices, while maintaining probiotic stability and consumer acceptance.
Peach remains a popular fruit flavor in Asia due to its perceived freshness, sweetness, and broad demographic appeal, making it a strategic choice for functional beverage manufacturers seeking to refresh mature product categories.
Yakult’s new peach flavor will be available through home delivery channels from July 1, 2026, and in supermarkets and retail outlets across Singapore from July 6, 2026. The product is halal-certified and carries a Nutrigrade D rating.
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