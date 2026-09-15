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Nestlé taps customizable beverage trends with Starbucks Refreshers Concentrates launch
Key takeaways
- Nestlé and Starbucks have launched a green coffee extract-based beverage format for customizable at-home preparation.
- The fruit-flavored concentrates target younger consumers and changing beverage habits.
- The launch expands the companies’ Global Coffee Alliance strategy, reflecting wider industry growth in beverage concentrates and convenient consumption formats.
Nestlé and Starbucks are expanding beyond traditional coffee formats with Starbucks Refreshers Concentrates — a green coffee extract-based beverage concentrate for at-home preparation. With this launch, the F&B heavyweights are targeting consumers who prefer flavorful and customizable preparations to align with busy lifestyles.
The concentrates are built on Starbucks’ Refreshers platform, which the company says has grown into an approximately US$2 billion beverage business over the past decade, alongside its espresso-based drinks. The beverage concentrates have seen strong initial retail demand since launching in the US earlier this year, according to Nestlé.
Consumers can mix the concentrate with water, milk, or lemonade over ice to create fruit-flavored, lightly caffeinated beverages.
The range is currently available in three fruit flavors — Strawberry Açaí and Mango Dragonfruit, and Lime Watermelon.
Beyond traditional coffee
The liquid concentrate launch builds on the Global Coffee Alliance between Nestlé and Starbucks, formed in 2018 to expand Starbucks consumer packaged goods outside its cafés. It also reflects growing manufacturer focus on coffee concentrates, including the companies’ cold coffee concentrate launch in April.
Ethel Touitou, Nestlé’s global category lead for Starbucks, says consumers today move between different beverage occasions throughout the day, looking for recharge, refreshment, or enjoyment, “depending on their needs.” She says the launch reflects an opportunity to capture new beverage occasions beyond traditional coffee.
“What started as a popular summer favorite has become a go-to refreshment choice, especially for the midday pick-me-up.”
Nestlé attributes the concentrates’ popularity among younger consumers to their visual appeal and customization. Color, presentation, and shareability are important aspects of brand growth in a social-media-driven market, as online platforms influence consumer popularity.
Fruit-based beverage innovation
Nik Dhodi, vice president of the Global Coffee Alliance at Starbucks, attributes the “strong response” to Starbucks Refreshers to consumers’ growing appetite for refreshing, fruit-based beverages that fit various occasions.
Fruit flavors are also gaining traction across wider F&B innovation. Innova Market Insights data shows global launches featuring mango flavor grew at a 10% CAGR between July 2021 and June 2026, as brands explore tropical profiles across beverages and other categories.
Watermelon continues to lead beverage innovation across Southeast Asia and Africa, while mandarin is the fastest‑growing citrus flavor in Australia and New Zealand.
The launch forms part of Nestlé’s broader strategy to develop products across more flexible formats and consumption occasions, as F&B manufacturers respond to changing consumer habits.
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