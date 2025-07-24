Revo Foods launches “minced fungi” for enhanced protein density and taste
Revo Foods has introduced a mycoprotein-based ingredient aimed at expanding the fungi-based protein category, moving beyond traditional meat alternatives. The product, Minced Fungi Protein, targets athletes and fitness-focused consumers, offering higher protein content than beef and a better taste than tofu, claims the company.
The fungal protein uses only four ingredients: mycoprotein, rapeseed protein, canola oil, and a blend of sea salt and herbs for convenient culinary use.
“We wanted to create the most simple product with the least ingredients possible,” CEO Robin Simsa tells Food Ingredients First. “Full focus was on the nutritional value, which is superb. The ratio of protein to calorie beats beef or chicken, making the Minced Fungi Protein the perfect fitness food.”
The “nutrient dense” product holds a Nutri-Score rating “A,” with a 160 g pack containing nearly 25 g of protein, with 137 kcal per 100 g, says Revo Foods. It contains 0.7 g carbohydrates and 1.3 g saturated fat per 100g, making the protein “an ideal food for gaining muscle and losing fat.”
It has a mild umami flavor and light, crumbly texture, and absorbs sauces and spices well. The ingredient can be used in bolognese, curries, tacos, and protein bowls.
Better than traditional proteins?
According to the company, Minced Fungi Protein “outperforms” many traditional protein sources — including beef, tofu, eggs, and lentils — in terms of protein per calorie, while keeping fat content significantly lower.
2019 study to support these claims. It describes mycoprotein as an alternative, nutritious protein source with a meat-like texture made from Fusarium venenatum, a naturally occurring fungus.Simsa cites a
The study also highlights that mycoprotein is high in protein (45% by dry weight) and fiber (25% by dry weight), low in fat, cholesterol, sodium, and sugar.
However, while “high protein” claims increasingly feature in products like yogurts and frozen meals, consumers seek more than just quantity, says Revo Foods. The focus is on natural, functional protein sources that are minimally processed.
Simsa emphasizes that mycoprotein “combines the best” from both animal and plant proteins. “Like animal protein, it has a complete amino acid profile and a high bioavailability, and is high in fiber, and very sustainably produced like plant proteins. Also, it contains no cholesterol or saturated fats.”
Leveraging natural fermentation
Mycoprotein is produced through a gentle fermentation process — similar to beer brewing — where the fungus converts sugar into protein-rich biomass. Unlike soy or pea protein, no extraction or heat treatments are needed, preserving its complete nutrient profile for use as a whole-food ingredient.
“Fusarium venenatum is cultivated through a natural fermentation process where the fungus grows in nutrient-rich conditions, producing mycoprotein with a high fiber content and a complete amino acid profile,” explains Simsa.
“This structure, combined with its low anti-nutrient content, supports excellent digestibility and high bioavailability, making it an efficient and gut-friendly protein source.”
However, due to its soft texture, mycoprotein presented formulation challenges to the team, says Simsa. The team tackled this with innovation in its protein treatment and claims it is softer than other minced protein products on the market “in a very pleasant, succulent way.”
Protein price parity
Recent research indicates that mycoprotein can be produced cost-competitively with traditional animal proteins, particularly when considering protein yield per unit cost.
One study estimates mycoprotein production at US$3.55/kg, with protein costs around US$29.56/kg, compared to USDA data showing beef at US$6.56/kg and protein costs of US$29.95/kg.
Simsa says Revo Foods’ mycoprotein product is still on a relatively small scale, making it expensive.
“However, at enough volume, it is way more resource efficient than animal proteins, and should therefore also be cheaper to produce in large amounts. Hopefully, products like ours can lead this shift.”
Boosting mycoprotein adoption
Revo Foods is working toward increasing consumer awareness about mycoprotein for broader adoption.
“We talk to everyone who wants to listen,” notes Simsa. “It is a topic that will take time, and we hope that more companies will enter the market with mycoprotein-based products, because the nutritional benefits are just too good to ignore.”
He expects consumer acceptance of mycoproteins to be easier in the future. “People know what mushrooms/fungi are — it has been around in our nutrition forever.”
“We hope this can overcome the chasm of vegan products right now, maybe by establishing ‘fungi-based’ as a new category next to ‘plant-based’ and ‘animal-based.’”