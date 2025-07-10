Revo Foods launches plant-based octopus tentacles following high demand
Austria-based Revo Foods has relaunched its mycoprotein-based octopus alternative, The Kraken, in response to high consumer demand. Its “hyper-realistic” tentacle shape, visible suckers, and a chewy texture is pegged as an “experiment” in the alt-protein space, and seeks to spark debate about the use of octopuses as food.
Revo Foods initially launched The Kraken as a limited edition last year, considering it too niche for mass production at the time. However, it received a high demand from customers, chefs, and retailers.
“Octopus is just not a mass-market product, and consumed in relatively little amounts around the world,” CEO Dr. Robin Simsa tells Food Ingredients First.
“After releasing it last year in a limited edition, more as a ‘joke’ and to showcase our tech capabilities, we received so many requests for it that it became impossible to ignore.”
Mimicking octopus texture and nutrition
Revo Foods markets The Kraken as a “minimally processed” protein source with a Nutriscore A, which is structured to look like octopus tentacles.
Its “chewy” texture also mimics conventional octopus tentacles.
“It is made from mycoprotein (fermented fungi protein), which is amazingly nutritious and combines the best from animal-and plant-based proteins,” explains Simsa.
“It has a complete amino acid profile, high bioavailability, and high fiber content, and is produced sustainably. Compared to traditional octopus, it holds up, even though the protein content is slightly lower.”
The product also contains a high omega-3 fatty acid content from microalgae oil. It is produced at Revo Foods’ production site in Vienna (The Taste Factory), and can be eaten raw in a salad, and can be fried and used in pulpo-style dishes for optimum flavor release.
Supporting animal welfare
While the EU consumes more than 200,000 metric tons of Octopus each year, public perception is shifting as awareness about the intelligence and sensitivity of octopus rises.
Recent discussions about bans on octopus farming, such as those initiated in California, have contributed to this changed consumer perception.
“Many consumers are aware of the high intelligence of the octopus, and many who eat meat/seafood regularly start to say no to octopus because of these implications,” notes Simsa.
He says octopuses are among the most intelligent and sentient species humans consume, with studies highlighting their problem-solving abilities and emotional complexity.
“At the same time, octopus farming raises serious environmental concerns, from habitat destruction to high resource consumption, and several regions are already debating restrictions or bans on such practices.”
Simsa believes The Kraken offers a “unique solution” amid this scenario — a product that “lets people enjoy the culinary experience of octopus, without any of the ethical or environmental downsides.”
“It’s not just about taste — it’s also about showing that sustainable, animal-free alternatives can open new possibilities in gastronomy.”
How far can vegan products go?
The product has received mixed reactions from consumers — while some are championing this new alternative, others argue that the octopus substitute goes too far with its hyper-realistic design. It has led to social media debates on what vegan products “should or should not be.”
“That’s the interesting point: Some love it, some hate it. There is really not a lot we can do to address this, and rather let the consumer decide for themselves if they want to try this vegan madness or not,” says Simsa.
Apart from the product, he thinks it’s an “interesting experiment for alt proteins as a whole.”
“Why does such an ultra-realistic product lead to such strong emotional responses? How come some consumers are super drawn toward it, while some are repelled by it?”
“I think it’s of interest for the wider debate about alternative proteins and how the next generation should be developed to appeal to more ‘mass market consumers,’” he continues.
Pushing alt-protein boundaries
Simsa expects The Kraken to likely remain “a niche product,” evoking strong emotional reactions — whether fascination or discomfort — from consumers, indicating its potential in alt-protein innovation.
“It pushes boundaries, challenges expectations, and invites important conversations about the future of food.”
As alternative proteins continue to evolve, he anticipates innovation in more products that “combine culinary creativity with environmental responsibility, creating entirely new categories that go beyond just mimicking traditional foods.”