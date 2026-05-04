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Fibers and sweeteners: Innovation beyond protein in plant-based ingredients
Key takeaways
- Beyond protein, there’s growing demand for plant-derived fibers and sweeteners, transforming product formulations for health-conscious and sustainability-driven consumers.
- Companies like BGG World and Beneo offer innovative ingredients, such as stevia, apple extract, and chicory root fibers, to address taste, texture, and health needs.
- Both companies will feature new solutions in health and wellness at Vitafoods Europe 2026, demonstrating how plant-based ingredients can elevate the food industry.
A growing interest in plant-derived fibers and sweeteners is transforming the food industry. In recent years, plant-based foods have taken the spotlight, largely driven by protein alternatives sourced from plants. However, a quieter revolution is brewing within the sector, shifting focus to the next frontier in plant-based ingredients: those that go beyond protein.
As manufacturers seek healthier, sustainable, and more functional products, plant-based fibers and sweeteners are becoming essential components of modern formulations.
At the forefront of this movement, BGG World and Beneo are pioneering innovations that address the increasing demand for plant-based alternatives in food products.
We caught up with both companies ahead of Vitafoods Europe 2026 in Barcelona, Spain (May 5–7), to understand how they are exploring new ingredients that meet the needs of today’s health-conscious consumers and tackle sustainability challenges in the food industry.
Plant-based sweeteners: A natural alternative to sugar
An ingredient category rapidly gaining traction is plant-based sweeteners. Stevia, in particular, is playing a major role, offering a natural alternative to sugar and artificial sweeteners.
Tamara Higgins, managing director for Americas and head of western regional sales at BGG World, highlights the versatility of plant-based ingredients like stevia as alternatives to artificial sweeteners.
“BGG’s Vitosa stevia products deliver a sweetness profile that is very close to sugar,” she explains. “Unlike many other stevia-based sweeteners, Vitosa lacks bitterness and doesn’t leave an aftertaste, even at high concentrations.”
Vitosa can deliver over 10% of sucrose equivalence, making it suitable for sugar-reduced and sugar-free formulations, without compromising on taste. By ensuring a more sugar-like sweetness, BGG is helping manufacturers create better-tasting, healthier products.
For Beneo, the focus is on creating sweeteners that also offer additional health benefits. The company’s Palatinose, a smart carbohydrate, helps support natural GLP-1 release, which is critical for reducing blood glucose levels.
This ingredient is part of Beneo’s plant-based chocolate dessert concept, which it will present in Barcelona tomorrow. The dessert combines fiber and protein, while supporting weight management by reducing blood glucose responses.
According to Karel Thurman, portfolio director at Beneo, “palatinose supports a natural GLP-1 release, which makes it ideal for weight management applications in products such as chocolate desserts and snack bars.”
Plant-derived fibers: Improving health and functionality
Among the most exciting developments beyond protein is the growing interest in plant-derived fibers. These ingredients are quickly being recognized as critical in improving digestion, satiety, and overall health.
Thurman points out the recent surge in consumer interest in dietary fiber. “It’s something that has been overlooked for a long time, yet it plays a fundamental role in health,” he explains.
Beneo’s expertise in prebiotic research spans over 30 years, particularly with chicory root fibers, which are being used increasingly in various products, from baked goods and snacks to dairy alternatives and cereals.
These fibers provide not only digestive health benefits but also support cardiovascular health and blood sugar management. According to Thurman, “chicory root fibers offer effective texturizing functionality and can be incorporated to support sugar or fat reduction without the need for major changes to existing production processes.”
BGG World is also embracing fibers, though in a different form. Its ApplePhenon ingredient is extracted from upcycled apples and is rich in polyphenols, offering a natural, dietary alternative for weight management.
This ingredient delivers clinically proven results for metabolic health, making it highly relevant in today’s health-conscious food market. “ApplePhenon delivers clinically proven results for weight management and metabolic health, with no change to diet or exercise,” Higgins says. “It’s suitable for use in a wide range of applications, including beverages, making it ideal for busy modern lifestyles.”
Overcoming taste and texture challenges
While innovation in plant-based ingredients is growing, so are the challenges related to taste and texture. Both BGG World and Beneo are tackling these issues head-on, offering solutions that enable manufacturers to integrate these ingredients into everyday food products.
The delayed onset of sweetness and the aftertaste commonly associated with high-intensity sweeteners are major obstacles for consumers. However, Higgins notes that BGG’s Vitosa stevia is a step ahead in this area.
“With a very high sweetness potency, all our Vitosa products can be used alone to deliver over 10% of sucrose equivalence. Their natural flavors are synergistic with a wide range of natural sugars, ensuring no bitterness or aftertaste,” she explains.
Likewise, Beneo’s chicory root fibers offer effective texturizing properties, enabling them to be incorporated into products like baked goods and snacks, without disrupting the taste and texture.
“The versatility of our chicory root fibers allows them to support sugar reduction, while maintaining the texture and mouthfeel that consumers expect in everyday products,” says Thurman.
Health and wellness at Vitafoods Europe 2026
Both companies will showcase their latest innovations at Vitafoods Europe 2026. The event promises to showcase the growing integration of health and wellness ingredients traditionally found in nutraceuticals into mainstream F&B products.
BGG World plans to feature a range of new concepts, such as beverages incorporating ApplePhenon and Vitosa stevia, alongside gummy concepts containing TheraPrimE, a tocotrienol that supports memory and reduces sleep disorders.
“We’re presenting concepts that demonstrate how our natural, science-backed ingredients can help consumers look and feel great,” Higgins tells us.
For Beneo, the focus will be on promoting its chicory root fibers and beta-glucans as key ingredients in weight management, digestive health, and cardiovascular wellness. The company’s prebiotic fiber gummies and heart-healthy crackers will be available to sample at its stand.
The future of plant-based innovation
The future of plant-based ingredients lies in expanding within protein, but also beyond it. As consumers become more health-conscious and sustainability-driven, the need for plant-derived ingredients like fibers, sweeteners, and oils will continue to grow.
Ingredient suppliers like BGG World and Beneo are leading the charge, developing innovative solutions that offer functional benefits but also address consumer concerns around taste, texture, and overall enjoyment.
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