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Yeo’s launches Oolong Tea in Singapore to meet rising demand for unsweetened beverages
Key takeaways
- Yeo Hiap Seng has introduced a sugar-free Oolong Tea in Singapore to meet the rising demand for healthy, unsweetened beverage options.
- The new drink is rated Nutri-Grade A and features a nutty flavor profile created through a specialized semi-oxidation process.
- The product launch includes a gamified digital campaign and interactive sampling events at the Singapore HeritageFest 2026.
Singaporean beverage company Yeo Hiap Seng (Yeo’s) is addressing growing consumer demand for more variety in sugar-free beverage options with its latest launch of Yeo’s Oolong Tea. Available in a 330 ml pack, the product is retailing for a limited time across major brick and mortar and digital channels in Singapore.
The new Oolong Tea accompanies Yeo’s sugar-free First Harvest Green Tea. Both beverages are rated Nutri-Grade A and carry the Healthier Choice Symbol, while positioned for daily drinkers.
Oolong tea’s different character is matured through a semi-oxidation process that gives it a nutty flavor and aroma that contrasts green tea. Some consumers may not realize that both varieties originate from the same tea leaf, with their differences depending on how the leaf is processed after harvesting.
“Unsweetened tea has steadily become part of everyday life for many consumers, and we wanted to offer another option that feels both fresh and familiar,” says Alex Chen, head of Marketing and Business Development at Yeo’s Singapore.
“Oolong Tea brings a new dimension to the range, and through our campaign, we hope to spark a little curiosity about what goes into the tea people enjoy every day.”
Digital-first campaign
Yeo’s advocates heritage Asian beverages by making them relevant to modern lifestyles. The brand offers options “rooted in tradition yet thoughtfully designed for the way people drink today.”
Yeo’s latest digital-first campaign is based on a gamified experience to bring the journey of tea to life. To engage consumers accessibly, the platform communicates information on how a single leaf is transformed into different teas.
Extending the experience offline, Yeo’s will participate in Singapore HeritageFest 2026 at the ongoing Asian Civilisations Museum Green (May 1–24). Visitors at the event can sample both the First Harvest Green Tea and the new Oolong Tea, alongside interactive elements showcasing the traditions and craft behind Asian tea culture.
Tea’s cultural resonance
According to Innova Market Insights research, tea continues to evolve across the Asia-Pacific market. It is no longer enjoyed as a traditional drink but is becoming a versatile category that includes health benefits, premium rituals, and on-the-go formats.
Consumers are also increasingly turning to iced tea and kombucha as alternatives to soda. Coca-Cola recently reflected this trend in its Q3 results, primarily driven by premium teas alongside sports drinks.
Notably, limited-edition designs are stimulating excitement and interest among consumers. Milk was the fastest-growing flavor, according to Innova data. Flavor innovation is expanding from familiar herbs and flowers to rich dessert-inspired flavors — such as strawberry shortcake, white chocolate, and cocoa — helping brands expand tea’s appeal for different occasions.
In eco-centric trends, Innova highlights that brands are more noticeably incorporating biodegradable materials like corn fiber teabags, such as in Shangsan Teahouse’s Daily Drink Tea Cold Brew Original Flavor Oolong Teabags that has already launched in China.
Consumers are also increasingly aware of the potential health risks of plastic tea bags, as one recent study found they contribute significantly to daily microplastic exposure.
Additionally, packaging is becoming more engaging through limited-edition, seasonal, or “entertainment-inspired” designs, which create excitement and encourage impulse purchases. One example is Kobetea’s Raspberry Vanilla Teabags, launched in Japan for the winter season.
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