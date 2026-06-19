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dsm-firmenich webinar preview: Navigating the shift to natural colors amid tightening US regulations
Key takeaways
- US brands are accelerating the shift from artificial to natural colors, driven by both tightening state-level regulations and growing clean label consumer demand.
- Reformulation challenges are pushing manufacturers toward nature-inspired color solutions, with innovation focused on stability, performance, and cross-functional formulation strategies.
- dsm-firmenich’s webinar will explore how companies can navigate regulatory complexity while maintaining product appeal, compliance, and scalability.
As US brands and manufacturers increasingly move away from artificial colors, natural alternatives are coming further into the spotlight as clean label alternatives amid a tightening regulatory landscape.
North American food and beverage brands are entering a pivotal phase for product colors, as shifting consumer expectations and a growing patchwork of state-level restrictions on certified colors accelerate pressure to reformulate.
Manufacturers are rethinking color formulations, not only because of regulatory compliance, but also clean label positioning, brand perception, and the ability to maintain visually appealing products on the shelf.
Against this backdrop, dsm-firmenich will deliver a webinar on June 23 titled “New U.S. rules for color: how to win with nature-inspired colors”, bringing together regulatory, marketing, and technical experts to explore how brands can navigate the evolving US color landscape.
The session will feature Dirk Cremer, Global Director Regulatory Affairs at dsm-firmenich, alongside Tess Sansbury, VP Marketing, Consumer & Sensory Insights North America, and Natasha Nowak, technical service manager, Color, North America.
The discussion will focus on how manufacturers can manage the transition away from artificial colors, including azo-dyes, while maintaining stability, performance, and consumer appeal across applications.
Color innovation advances
A key emphasis will be placed on dsm-firmenich’s Vibelly Color Solutions, designed to support reformulation toward nature-inspired alternatives that align with regulatory change and clean label demand.
As reformulation timelines tighten and regulatory divergence across US states increases complexity, the webinar aims to provide practical guidance for brands seeking to balance compliance, functionality, and consumer expectations in a rapidly changing market.
“The US is moving decisively on artificial colors, FDA action on Red No. 3 is a clear signal of broader change. At the same time, frameworks like NATCOL are driving clearer definitions around natural and nature-identical. For brands, it’s no longer just about compliance, but keeping up with fast-shifting rules and expectations,” Dr. Dirk Cremer tells Food Ingredients First ahead of the webinar.
Evolving color landscape
Natural color is no longer just a formulation decision. It’s a brand decision, notes Sansbury, who says consumers are increasingly choosing authenticity, and color is one of the clearest signals a brand can send. “The opportunity isn’t to recreate the artificial ideal. It’s to create a visual experience that feels honest, modern, and aligned with the product story,” she tells us.
Nowak adds that nature-inspired colors have come a long way in stability and performance. With the right formulation approach, they can deliver consistent, high-quality results across a wide range of food and beverage applications, while maintaining great taste.
“Reformulation starts with a system-wide view. Factors like pH, processing, and ingredient interactions all impact color performance, making early cross-functional collaboration essential. Innovation is increasingly focused on advancing nature-inspired color technologies, including fermentation-based solutions and carotenoids like beta-carotene.”
“We’re also seeing strong momentum toward expanding these solutions across regions, as demand for non-artificial colors continues to grow globally.”
Reformulating for compliance
As US food and beverage manufacturers face mounting pressure to rethink their use of artificial colors amid rising regulations impacting the space, ingredient suppliers and brands are increasingly focused on the practical realities of reformulation.
The issue of moving away from artificial colors and into the natural space has gained momentum as several US states have introduced or proposed restrictions affecting certain certified colors, while consumers continue to show growing interest in products perceived as more natural.
Many US states have started adopting or proposing stricter, ingredient-specific laws, which can vary from state-to-state. For example, the California Food Safety Act, enacted in October 2023, bans the use of four specific additives, while West Virginia became the first US state to impose a sweeping ban on multiple artificial food dyes and additives in March 2025.
The impacts of tightened regulations, of course, have knock-on effects for companies elsewhere, who operate in the US market. For instance, across Latin America, regulators are taking a tough stance on artificial colors, with measures ranging from ingredient bans in Mexico to mandatory tartrazine warnings in Peru.
Upcoming webinars
New U.S. rules for color: how to win with nature-inspired colors
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