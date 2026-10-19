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Modified lentil protein targets texture gap in low-fat food reformulation
Key takeaways
- Modified lentil protein shows promise as a plant-based fat replacer in low- and non-fat foods.
- Enzymatic treatment improved texture and functionality in a non-fat yogurt model at low inclusion levels.
- Scale-up, sensory performance, and commercial viability still require further validation.
A Pennsylvania State University, US, study positions modified lentil protein as a potential plant-based fat replacer in low- and non-fat foods, especially yogurt. The authors say the ingredient can help impart creaminess and richness to foods targeting fat reduction, where reduced consumer acceptability and texture often challenge manufacturers.
The US Department of Agriculture-backed research is described as an effort to develop an “effective fat texturizer for use in low-fat foods,” as US companies navigate the Make America Healthy Again reformulation challenge. Over 40% of US consumers are obese — almost twice the obesity rates in the EU countries, such as Portugal, Italy, and France.
When fat is removed from full-fat yogurt, its texture turns thinner, leading to an altered mouthfeel. This is because fat is responsible for giving yogurt its thickness, lubrication, and structure.
The study’s senior author, Yi Zhang, tells Food Ingredients First that while removing fat in foods is “relatively straightforward,” restoring the structure and eating experience it provides is much more difficult.
“Existing fat replacers include polysaccharides, lipid-based, and animal protein-based, while plant proteins remain comparatively underexplored.”
“We were interested in whether controlled enzymatic modification of lentil protein could produce polypeptides with balanced amphiphilicity and water- and oil-interacting properties to restore structure in non-fat and low-fat foods.”
Replacing fat with plant protein
Innova Market Insights identifies lentil as an emerging plant protein alongside pea protein and fava beans, and highlights applications including dairy alternative creamers.
In the Penn State study, the researchers used an enzyme called alcalase to partially break lentil proteins into smaller pieces called polypeptides. The findings, published in Food Chemistry, suggest that these polypeptides could serve as clean label fat texturizers in low-fat foods.
However, Zhang flags that “controlled hydrolysis” is essential, as greater breakdown does not necessarily improve functionality.
“In our study, one polypeptide sample, LPP5–10, showed higher oil-holding capacity than untreated lentil protein (752% vs. 174%) and high solubility across a broad pH range. At just 0.05%, it improved gelation and rheological properties in our non-fat yogurt model.”
These combined functions could benefit manufacturers at low inclusion levels, although Zhang adds, “comparisons with commercial fat replacers are still needed.”
Low-fat formulation opportunities
The F&B industry is already exploring different approaches to fat replacement. MicroLub’s protein-based technology claims to cut fat and calories by up to 75% in some formulations, while Botaneco is leveraging oleosomes as a fat alternative for plant-based dairy and meat applications.
For the researchers, yogurt provides an initial model for developing plant protein-based fat replacers for low- and non-fat foods. This aligns with wider category trends identified by Innova, which finds that health and taste are leading drivers of yogurt consumption globally, while low-fat claims remain important in spoonable yogurt innovation.
Beyond yogurt, Zhang points to reduced-fat dressings, sauces, and creamy spreads as other promising applications to investigate.
“In these products, the modified lentil protein’s balanced water- and oil-interacting properties could help maintain structure as fat content decreases, potentially combining texturizing and emulsifying functions,” she says.
However, Zhang flags that improved oil-holding capacity do not necessarily translate into better emulsion stability. “Our yogurt results demonstrate textural benefits, while performance in emulsified products requires further validation.”
Lentil protein challenges
The central technical challenge in formulating fat replacers from modified lentil protein is reproducing the desired extent of hydrolysis at a larger scale, Zhang explains.
“Enzyme activity, reaction time, temperature, pH, and protein concentration can all influence the resulting ingredients. Differences among lentil protein supplies could also affect performance, making raw-material specifications and process controls important.”
Additionally, flavor is an important consideration as lentil-derived ingredients may contribute to characteristic notes, Zhang adds. Protein hydrolysis may also generate bitter peptides depending on the processing conditions.
“Color could also matter in light-colored products. The low inclusion level may help limit these effects, but sensory testing is needed to establish that.”
“We also need to understand how the ingredient behaves with different salts, sugars, stabilizers, and processing treatments. The most promising application will be one where its functional contribution is clear, and any flavor or appearance changes can be managed,” Zhang notes.
Scaling lentil protein
The researchers have not yet established commercial production costs, and Zhang says it would be “premature to describe the process as economically competitive.”
“The low inclusion level demonstrated in our yogurt model is encouraging because manufacturers ultimately consider the ingredient cost per unit of finished food.”
Commercial viability will depend on pilot-scale production and a techno-economic assessment, she says.
The team is now working to translate the technology from the lab into practical food applications.
“There are two distinct stages: producing the modified protein ingredient and incorporating it into a finished food. Ingredient production requires a controlled enzymatic treatment and appropriate downstream handling,” Zhang explains.
For food manufacturers, the next challenge will be determining how and when to incorporate the ingredient during processing and formulation to achieve the desired functionality.
“Our next step is to test performance under conditions that more closely represent manufacturing, including storage and sensory evaluation,” Zhang concludes.
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