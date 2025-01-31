January in review: Plant-based advancements, US red food dye ban, AI developments in UK
This month, we examined Cargill’s latest plant-based developments, including how cell culture and fermentation are advancing product designs.
Meanwhile, red food dye No. 3 was banned in the US nationwide, prompting a wave of industry reformulation plans.
We also spoke with a range of UK industry players deploying AI technologies in agri-food production about how government funding will transform the market.
Here, we recap the most significant stories of the month to ensure you stay informed about key F&B industry developments and insights.
Cargill: Crossing the next plant-based frontier with mycoprotein, global flavors and cost-efficiency
We spoke to Sandy De Houwer, global marketing director for Meat & Dairy Alternative Solutions at Cargill, about advances in plant-based innovation, specifically the rise of cell culture and fermentation. She explained that consumers are becoming increasingly curious about the connection between nutrition and sustainability, and why experts predict that this curiosity will continue in 2025 with the rise of plant-forward eating trends.
Veganuary 2025: What roadblocks need to be overcome to drive plant-based growth
We spoke to Toni Vernelli, international head of communications and policy at Veganuary, which drives an annual campaign to promote plant-based eating, about his expectations for 2025 and the challenges that lie ahead in reducing animal-based F&B consumption.
UK’s “New Deal for Farmers”: Union leader dismisses proposals as insufficient for industry survival
The UK’s secretary of state for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Steve Reed, announced a raft of new policy measures to strengthen national food production and ensure financial and environmental sustainability. But campaigners denounced the proposals as insufficient to keep farmers in business amid harsh new tax and insurance laws.
RaboResearch: Global poultry industry faces avian influenza challenges, geopolitical and trade tensions
We spoke to Nan-Dirk Mulder, senior analyst, Animal Protein at RaboResearch, about how rising geopolitical tensions, potential changes in global trade policies and avian influenza will be a risk to the worldwide animal protein industry in 2025. However, Mulder explained why the international poultry industry is poised for strong growth despite these difficulties.
Export bans on German meat and dairy products expand as foot-and-mouth outbreak spreads
Governments in the UK, South Korea, and Mexico enforced bans on meat and dairy imports from Germany following the discovery of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) at a buffalo farm in Brandenburg. Animals in surrounding areas were being slaughtered and zoos closed as precautionary measures. The outbreak was the latest blow to Germany’s struggling livestock sector, which has been crippled by rising energy prices and other diseases.
US regulators ban red dye No. 3 following three decades of debate and cancer concerns
The US Food and Drug Administration banned the use of red dye No. 3. The synthetic color additive will no longer be allowed in US food or ingested drugs from January 15, 2027, which gives manufacturers time to reformulate recipes to ditch the controversial ingredients that give food and drink products a bright, cherry-red color. The ban is expected to disrupt some big players who still use it.
Kopi luwak controversy: PETA uncovers animal cruelty in coffee trade
An undercover PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) investigation claimed to have exposed the “extreme suffering” of Asian luwaks on Indonesian kopi luwak (or civet coffee) farms. Although some businesses have stopped selling the so-called delicacy amid growing animal welfare concerns, big-name brands like British luxury department store Harrods continue to offer kopi luwak products. We spoke to PETA to learn more.
EU-Mexico trade deal: Eucolait welcomes tariff-free dairy as Trump takes office
Negotiations concluded to modernize the EU’s Global Agreement with Mexico. The deal is poised to bring trade growth potential between the two regions, with a rise in EU agri-food exports to Mexico on the cards. Dairy organization Eucolait described the agreement as an “important win for the European dairy sector.”
EU stakeholders demand mandatory animal welfare labeling for meat and dairy products amid delays
Several EU member states and civil society organizations called on the European Commission (EC) to prioritize revising animal welfare legislation. The stakeholders want the EC to provide a concrete timeline for publishing the remaining regulatory proposals on kept animals, slaughter, and labeling. We spoke to Eurogroup for Animals about how such labeling requirements could impact the industry.
UK plans to turbocharge AI: How could national development bolster British food security?
The UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a plan to “mainline artificial intelligence (AI) into the veins of the nation,” backed by an initial £14 billion (US$17.3 billion) in private investments. The plans are expected to boost efficiency, accountability, and sustainability across national industries, including F&B. We spoke to stakeholders deploying AI in the agriculture, foodservice and hospitality sectors.