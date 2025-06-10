Reducing cocoa dependency: Howtian trials alternative flavor modulator to mitigate price spikes
As the F&B industry rethinks cocoa formulations to preserve flavor and profitability amid the global rising costs of the commodity, Howtian has conducted trials of its natural flavor modulator, which shows promise as an alternative in cocoa-based products, from chocolate milk to protein shakes.
The 2024/25 cocoa production season is expected to see a 374,000 metric ton supply shortfall, marking the fourth consecutive year of global deficits, according to the International Cocoa Organization (ICCO).
Driven by climate changes, key cocoa-growing regions in West Africa have been hit by declining yields caused by unpredictable climate-induced weather events and outbreaks of Cocoa Swollen Shoot Virus Disease.
Mitigating price challenges
SoPure Flevia GSG, the company’s natural flavor enhancer, is a “timely solution” as the F&B industry seeks alternatives to cocoa, which continues to face skyrocketing prices and market volatility.
SoPure Flevia GSG has previously been used in beverage and dairy applications, but trials have shown its potential for other applications.
Speaking to Food Ingredients First, Tom Fuzer, VP of market strategy at Howtian explains why it is so important for F&B formulators to look for more profitable cocoa solutions amid the crisis.
“There is growing profit pressure on food manufacturers whose products contain cocoa — not only because of pricing but also because there simply isn’t enough supply to go around.”
“In various markets, we’ve been working with strategic partners who also supply cocoa and who first brought this urgent challenge to our attention. The industry needs new ideas, new natural solutions. Flevia GSG had already shown promise in chocolate applications in the past, which inspired us to carry out deeper analysis and trials tailored specifically to the cocoa shortage.”
Delivering flavor
Fuzer flags that Flevia GSG is ideal for manufacturers seeking to reduce reliance on volatile cocoa supply while still delivering premium flavor. It’s especially relevant to brands producing chocolate dairy beverages, cocoa-flavored protein shakes, nutrition bars, and bakery applications.
“It offers an immediate, label-friendly way to reduce cocoa use by 10–15% without compromising flavor or consumer expectations — something that’s extremely attractive in today’s volatile market.”
“Flevia GSG enhances cocoa flavor intensity, adds roundness to the taste profile, and masks off-notes from alternative ingredients like plant proteins. In blind sensory tests across multiple applications, products formulated with Flevia GSG and less cocoa either matched or outperformed full cocoa versions. This allows formulators to achieve cost savings without sacrificing the sensory experience consumers expect.”
Howtian’s cocoa trials
Recent trials conducted by Howtian demonstrated compelling outcomes, including application in cocoa-flavored protein shakes. With 10% less cocoa and flavored with Flevia GSG, sensory testing showed parity or improvement over full-cocoa versions. The modulator also helped mask off-notes from plant proteins and enhanced sweetness.
Testers reported a more pronounced milky character and longer-lasting cocoa flavor in chocolate milk.
“The ICCO reports a 374,000-ton global supply gap in the current season,” continues Fuzer.
“While we don’t have visibility into the full scope of cocoa agriculture, we understand that rising temperatures and erratic rainfall are severely impacting harvests, especially in Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire, which produce more than half of the world’s cocoa.”
“These climate-driven issues are long-term in nature, and it’s likely the cocoa industry will continue to face supply volatility well into the future,” he concludes.
Scramble for solutions
As the cocoa market continues to face these kinds of challenges, food innovators are embracing alt-cocoa innovations that are coming from other industry leaders.
Last month, Biospringer by Lesaffre developed yeast-based ingredients using fermentation to help chocolate manufacturers reduce cocoa powder in formulations.
Earlier this year, Döhler presented at ISM & ProSweets 2025 a side-by-side comparison of sandwich cookies — one made with traditional cocoa and another with a cocoa-reduced version incorporating the company’s ingredient solution. It also showcased the “world’s first” cocoa-free “bean-to-bar” chocolate, developed by UK-based start-up Nukoko.