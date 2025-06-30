IFF unveils culture to boost energy and water efficiency in semi-hard cheesemaking
International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) has launched a “first-of-its-kind” culture that aims to transform the production of semi-hard cheeses, improving sustainability and business credentials.
The ingredient, Choozit Lift, combines advanced strain design with practical cheesemaking knowledge to remove the curd washing step from the process fully. By doing so, the culture helps decrease water and energy consumption in production while ensuring the final products deliver on quality and other consumer expectations.
Traditional semi-hard cheesemaking requires curd washing to control acidity and achieve the desired texture and taste. This water-intensive step involves rinsing the curd with water to remove excess lactose and prevent the unwanted development of acid.
“Today’s producers face a tough balancing act: reducing costs, streamlining production processes, and reducing dependence on natural resources while achieving greater outputs and maintaining quality. By removing curd washing from the process entirely, we’re transforming the way semi-hard cheese is made, both in principle and in practice,” says Annie Mornet, senior business product director for cheese at IFF.
“The future of dairy production, including cheesemaking, is about achieving more with less — less water, less energy, less compromise. Choozit Lift helps combine the centuries-old craft of cheesemaking with cutting-edge bioscience to unlock that future.”
The ready-to-use culture solution combines different bacterial strains to naturally decrease the lactose content of whey. This enables cheese manufacturers to control post-acidification and cut the risk of excessive acid development. This helps give the cheese a uniform taste devoid of bitterness, removing the need for curd washing.
Sustainability gains
The company notes that Choozit Lift underwent trials with cheesemakers to ensure efficacy. According to its data, manufacturers can save three liters of water by using the solution to make one kg of semi-hard cheese. This can help them achieve cost and energy reductions without compromising quality.
For facilities producing 10,000 metric tons of semi-hard cheese annually, this ingredient might save an average of 25,000 cubic meters of water yearly, according to IFF. Manufacturers can also lower storage capacity and transportation costs since whey dilution will no longer be required.
“With semi-hard cheeses like Gouda accounting for almost 30% of all industrial cheese produced every year, this is an opportunity to make a meaningful impact at scale, both for businesses and the planet, while preserving the high quality that defines great cheese,” says Rossana Rodriguez, global business director for dairy biosciences at IFF.
In addition to economic benefits, the solution can boost sustainability credentials by reducing the production process’s environmental footprint and helping maintain consistent quality during water shortages.