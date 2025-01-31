Ahold Delhaize announces 50% protein split goal by 2030 for EU F&B retail brands
Belgian-Dutch multinational Ahold Delhaize’s European food retail brands are aiming for 50% plant-based food sales by 2030. A cautious move toward plant-based proteins drives this plan, through which the retailer targets its carbon footprint and nutritional and health optimization.
The company’s local brands aim to provide customers with larger plant-rich varieties and value, including options that maximize taste, nutrition, and affordability.
The announcement follows an ING report, which flags that the consumption of animal proteins remains relatively high in the Netherlands while the transition to plant-based proteins remains slow.
About 95% of Ahold Delhaize’s emissions come from the value chain outside its operations. This covers the footprint of all the products sold by local brands in their stores.
Additionally, products containing animal-based proteins record the highest emissions due to land use, feed, and processing activities. Therefore, the retailer aims to restrain emissions to meet climate targets by reconfiguring protein sales and boosting environmentally-friendlier animal-origin products.
Claude Sarrailh, CEO of Ahold Delhaize Europe and Indonesia, says: “While supporting the shift to more plant-based proteins, we also work closely with our animal protein producers and suppliers to help reduce the environmental impact of their products. Our goal is to serve all customers and honor their diverse food preferences while encouraging them to explore plant-rich options more often.”
“Even small changes in the shopping habits of millions of customers each week can collectively positively impact the health of people and the planet.”
According to the retailer, it works with farmers and partners to slash emissions of animal protein products while leveraging loyalty programs and incentives to promote plant-based alternatives among consumers. Its brands tailor these strategies to local markets and consumer interests.
In 2022, Ahold Delhaize-owned Albert Heijn, the largest supermarket chain in the Netherlands, set its current protein split target of achieving 60% plant-based sales by 2030.
Daniella Vega, SVP for Health & Sustainability at Ahold Delhaize, says: “We view healthier, more sustainable diets as a chance to deliver exceptional value to customers — including great attention to quality, taste, nutrition, and affordability. Collaborating closely with our suppliers and partners, we are committed to inspiring everyone to make choices that support better eating and better living.”