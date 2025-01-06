Cargill: Crossing the next plant-based frontier with mycoprotein, global flavors and cost-efficiency
With advances in plant-based innovation, specifically the rise of cell culture and fermentation, consumers are becoming increasingly curious about the connection between nutrition and sustainability. Industry experts predict that this curiosity will continue in 2025 with the rise of plant-forward eating trends.
“Today’s consumers seek to maximize perceived value, viewing their purchases as reflections of their personal values,” Sandy De Houwer, global marketing director for Meat & Dairy Alternative Solutions at Cargill, tells Food Ingredients First.
De Houwer says the company sees huge potential for development and discovery in the plant-based space. “Cargill’s TrendTracker 2024 projects that the precision fermented market will grow at 40%, reaching US$36.3 billion by 2030. Plant-based burgers and ground meat alternatives were just the beginning.”
Balancing taste, texture and affordability
While plant-based off-notes and off-tastes — which can have a lingering flavor often associated with bitterness — can hinder the adoption of plant-based proteins, De Houwer reveals consumers are eager to explore new options. “However, in the rush to bring products to market, not all offerings have met consumer expectations, leading to some disappointment.”
Discerning consumers, she notes, are seeking improved taste, texture and nutrition without compromising affordability. Innovation, though facing new challenges, has not slowed down.
“Our team has developed innovative solutions to address these challenges, ensuring plant-based products deliver a satisfying sensory experience.”
“Additionally, our texturizers and stabilizers help achieve the desired mouthfeel and consistency, ensuring that plant-based products have a texture that closely mimics their animal-based counterparts.”
Global flavors and nature-derived ingredients
In addition to better texture, consumers are interested in global flavors that can bring them closer to novel cultural experiences.
De Houwer agrees: “It’s clear that the classic plate of carbohydrates, vegetables and proteins is increasingly being replaced by more contemporary and shared Mediterranean, Middle Eastern or Asian dishes.”
“Through our partnership with Enough, we’ve tapped into this trend by creating the first Thai-styled veggie patty containing Abunda mycoprotein. Additionally, our vegan spring roll with cabbage and carrots and the gyoza with spring onions and shiitake mushrooms exemplify the new generation of tasty and well-balanced sharing dishes.”
The US multinational is also leveraging certain natural ingredients and processes to meet demand for label-friendly and nature-derived ingredients. De Houwer cites the company’s latest consumer insights in this regard.
“When asked about what is important when it comes to ingredients, the top response among consumers was “healthy” (62%) followed by “natural” (51%), according to the TrendTracker.
Therefore, food manufacturers “must deliver on expectations around taste and health while offering a simple and familiar ingredient list.”
She notes that one such solution is Cargill’s WavePure seaweed powder range, which is based on native seaweed and obtained without any chemical modification.
“It brings great body and mouthfeel in dairy and plant-based dairy alternative applications, such as a rich, creamy dessert and a delicious oat drink.”
“Similarly, our SimPure starches leverage the unique properties of various botanical sources, such as corn and tapioca, striving to meet the most important texturizing challenges.”
Unlocking the power of mycoprotein
De Houwer predicts that elevated consumer expectations for plant-based F&B will continue to drive the marketplace, which in turn will be the next frontier in innovation.
“Whole-cut technologies that mimic animal muscle tissue and cultivated protein are being used to develop entire meat or dairy analogs or components for hybrid blended products, such as 3D printing and precision fermentation.”
When asked how the company is preparing to meet diverse consumer needs, she again draws attention to the role of mycoprotein.
“Mycoprotein, which offers a meat-like texture and protein profile, plays a disruptive role in the market.” She also notes that Cargill announced an investment in Enough’s growth funding campaign and signed a commercial agreement to use and market its mycoprotein last year.
“With this, we can deliver the perfect plant-based chicken filet and snack formats where fibrous proteins are essential for a good bite and texture.”
At the same time, De Houwer underscores the importance of “hybrid” consumer products, which combine animal and plant-based ingredients for sustainability and cost-efficiency.
“With fluctuating milk fat and protein prices and a growing consumer interest in more sustainable products, hybrids are an excellent choice to minimize uncertainty and maximize opportunity,” she concludes.