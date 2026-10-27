- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
- Journal
- Events
- Suppliers
- Home
- Industry news
Industry news
- Category news
Category news
- Reports
- Key trends
- Multimedia
- Events
- Suppliers
Hoogwegt to purchase Opalia’s cell-based whole milk for dairy development
The companies will showcase a cell-based whole milk prototype at Fi Europe 2026
Key takeaways
- Hoogwegt plans to purchase Opalia’s cell-based whole milk for testing and dairy product development.
- Opalia aims to apply for regulatory approval in North America within the coming year and is targeting “food-grade status” in 2028.
- The companies will showcase a prototype at Fi Europe to attract development and commercial partners.
Dairy ingredients supplier Hoogwegt plans to purchase Opalia’s first production material of cell-based whole milk for composition testing and product development, with fresh cheese, yogurt, and butter among the potential applications.
The companies describe the planned purchase as a world first for whole milk produced from bovine mammary cells. Opalia has validated its production process at laboratory scale, with larger-scale production and regulatory approval still ahead.
“The future of dairy will be a mix of traditional and new production methods, and we want to help shape it,” says Roland Wientjes, global technology director at Hoogwegt.
Montreal-based Opalia grows mammary cells in a controlled bioreactor environment to produce milk containing proteins, fats, and sugars. Its approach differs from precision fermentation, which typically targets individual dairy proteins.
The company aims to supply milk and milk ingredients and license its technology to food manufacturers. It says its milk could be processed into dairy products using existing production methods.
Functionality in focus
Ingredient performance is also central to developments in precision-fermented dairy. At IFT FIRST 2026, Standing Ovation showcased its Advanced Casein in gelato, which the company says supports texture and creaminess at a 2–3% inclusion rate. That approach uses a specific dairy protein within a formulated product, while Opalia aims to produce whole milk.
Our July coverage of rising whey costs highlighted manufacturers’ efforts to diversify protein supplies through alternative ingredients, blends, and new production methods. Suppliers pointed to tightening availability and higher prices as drivers of formulation changes.
Cellular agriculture is also being explored within existing dairy farming operations. In June, Dutch start-up RespectFarms inaugurated a cultivated meat pilot on a dairy farm in Schipluiden, Netherlands. The project is testing whether small-scale cell cultivation can provide farmers with an additional revenue stream alongside conventional agriculture.
Building toward commercial production
Hoogwegt’s purchase builds on its investment in Opalia and a commercial agreement announced in August 2025 covering 2026 and 2027. That earlier agreement included a purchase order supporting product development.
Opalia raised C$3.2 million (US$2.28 million) in an initial seed funding close in April to support its modular bioreactor development and commercialization plans. The planned system targets 28 liters of milk per day.
The company plans to apply for regulatory approval in North America within the coming year and is targeting food-grade status in 2028. The latest announcement provides no purchase volume, value, or finished-product performance results.
Opalia and Hoogwegt will present a prototype at Fi Europe in Frankfurt, Germany (Nov 17–19), seeking partners to support development and explore future commercial and offtake agreements.
Upcoming webinars
Let's reveal the grain potential: Innovate
Meurens Natural
Delivering More from Every Bite
Ingredion