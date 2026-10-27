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Planet A Foods targets cocoa costs with high-fiber Cocoa Booster
Key takeaways
- Planet A Foods’ Cocoa Booster targets cocoa cost volatility while increasing fiber content.
- Trials indicate up to 100% cocoa powder replacement in cookies and muffins without processing changes.
- The raw material remains undisclosed, with the first finished products expected internationally in Q1 2027.
Planet A Foods has unveiled Cocoa Booster, a single-ingredient cocoa powder replacer designed to help manufacturers manage cocoa costs and increase fiber content.
Co-founder and CTO Dr. Sara Marquart tells Food Ingredients First that application trials indicate replacement levels of up to 100% in cookies and muffins, without changes to processing parameters.
The Munich-based company behind the cocoa-free chocolate alternative ChoViva is extending its technology into cocoa powder replacement for bakery, desserts, fillings, and beverages. The new ingredient comes in natural, alkalized, and dark profiles designed to match the taste and color of the corresponding cocoa powders.
“When we spoke to R&D teams, the message was consistent: they had tested alternatives, but existing powder extenders either brought an off-taste, matched only the color but not the taste, or came with added sugars and flavors. We set out to solve this with one ingredient that works in the recipe they already have — and adds fiber at the same time,” says Marquart.
Replacement depends on application
For manufacturers, the practical question is how far cocoa powder can be reduced without disrupting product quality or factory operations. Marquart says the company’s findings point to substantial replacement potential, although achievable levels depend on the application.
“Based on our findings so far, texture, moisture management, and processing are not affected during manufacturing. Cocoa Booster behaves and can be processed like cocoa powder. Manufacturers can, therefore, start without reformulating or changing process parameters.”
“The replacement level depends on the application. As reference points for R&D, we see 50–100% in cookies, 40–100% in muffins, 50–90% in sponge cake, 50–70% in pudding creams, and 30–70% in fat-based cream fillings.”
The company describes the ingredient as allergen-free, with both raw material sourcing and production based in the EU. However, its composition and ingredient-label declaration remain undisclosed publicly.
“We cannot disclose the raw material publicly yet, as we want to protect some competitive advantage. Customers receive legal support on labeling from us. We expect the first products to launch internationally in Q1 2027,” Marquart tells us.
Fiber alongside cocoa reduction
Planet A Foods reports that Cocoa Booster contains approximately 69 g of fiber per 100 g, compared with around 37 g in cocoa powder. It positions the ingredient as a way to increase recipe fiber content while maintaining cocoa taste and color.
The company links this nutritional focus partly to changing eating habits among GLP-1 medication users, arguing that manufacturers face pressure to deliver nutrient-dense products in smaller portions.
Supply resilience is the other priority. Planet A Foods says EU sourcing reduces exposure to West African cocoa harvests, which have been hit by poor yields in recent years, and allows manufacturers to secure volumes and prices over the long term.
The launch follows a broader shift where cocoa alternatives are moving from a response to price shocks toward longer-term portfolio planning.
Scalable alternative
Cocoa Booster builds on the technology platform behind ChoViva, which Planet A Foods says is now used in more than 230 products across 12 countries.
“Cocoa volatility is not a one-off crisis, and manufacturers need ingredients they can plan with for years, not seasons,” says Dr. Maximilian Marquart, co-founder and CEO of Planet A Foods.
“ChoViva has shown that alternative ingredients work at an industrial scale. With our Cocoa Booster, we are bringing that experience to one of the most widely used cocoa ingredients.”
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