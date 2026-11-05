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From “fibermaxxing” to “fibermixing”: SupplySide Global 2026 spotlights next-gen fiber innovation
Key takeaways
- Fiber innovation is shifting from “fibermaxxing” to “fibermixing,” combining diverse fibers for targeted health benefits.
- GLP-1 users are driving demand for fiber-rich foods supporting digestive health, satiety, and nutrient density.
- Suppliers are prioritizing precision prebiotics, scientifically backed benefits, optimal dosages, and taste.
Fiber was a hot topic on the show floor at SupplySide Global 2026 in Las Vegas, US, last week (Oct 28–30). Suppliers say consumers are moving from simply eating more fiber, which is known as “fibermaxxing” on social media, to combining different fibers for targeted benefits, leading to the new idea of “fibermixing.”
At the same time, the rise of GLP-1s is creating heightened demand for fiber that supports digestive health, satiety, and nutrient density, beyond weight management alone.
Innova Market Insights data indicates that consumers globally are increasingly incorporating fiber into their diets. Fiber ingredient use in food and beverage products is gaining momentum, with Europe leading the growth, and postbiotic claims are gaining traction.
For Papao Saisnith, marketing director at Tate & Lyle, “Table stakes right now are sugar and calorie reduction, but the real differentiator is fiber,” she told Food Ingredients First at the trade show. “Consumers want to know how we integrate additional benefits into food, leveraging fibers. And what claims are we able to make with specific fibers?”
She notes that consumer understanding has moved on. “More consumers are becoming aware of the benefits of fiber, and it’s going beyond just the gut.”
Saisnith does not expect the “fibermaxxing” trend to fade in 2027. “It’s going to continue to grow even as more people become more aware. And it will be seen more frequently in the grocery store,” she explained.
The rise of “fibermixing”
Several experts say the conversation is shifting from how much fiber consumers eat to which fibers they eat.
According to Hanna Bean, marketing manager Americas at Beneo, consumers are beginning to have a more realistic understanding of what fibers do when they consume them. “The focus is no longer only on digestive health, which used to be the only thing people associated with fiber. People understand that different fibers have different functionalities and properties,” she said.
She pointed to Beneo’s Orafti β-Fit, a high beta-glucan ingredient, which “brings whole grain and satiety to the story.” Bean said it “comes from people understanding that they need to eat a variety of foods, and a variety of fibers as well.”
Melissa Kaczmarczyk, nutrition business partner at Tate & Lyle, believes that science is following the same path. “We’re seeing a lot of research on synergistic fibers, looking at mixes of fibers in the same clinical trials and seeing those stacking benefits, as well as benefits in terms of tolerance,” she explained. “All fibers are different, and they provide different benefits.”
Consumers don’t need to understand each ingredient, but they should understand that they need fiber diversity. Many consumers are starting to link fiber with cognition and immunity, she said.
Tate & Lyle’s Saisnith asserted that consumers want more than one benefit from a single product. “It’s not just about protein, it’s about protein and fiber. And it’s not just about a ‘good source of fiber’; it’s now about cognition and the gut. Multiple benefits in one product is where consumers are going to be looking next.”
Formulating these blends calls for a broad portfolio, according to Susan Butler, technical service director at Tate & Lyle. “We have a really broad range of soluble fibers, from soluble corn fiber and polydextrose to fructooligosaccharides and galactooligosaccharides,” she told us. “You can bring all of those together in different ways, in different foods, to get the desired health benefits, eating experience, and affordability that consumers are looking for.”
Julie Imperato, marketing and communication manager at Nexira, told us that “fibermixing” is driving innovation in the market. “Other factors are, of course, GLP-1 and the growing awareness of the microbiome, which is raising awareness of fiber and biotics for digestive health, but also for general well-being,” she noted.
Fiber for the GLP-1 “patient”
GLP-1 medications are adding a new layer of demand for fiber-forward innovations. According to Imperato, 11% of US adults are now on GLP-1 medication. “They are changing their diet, so they are looking for nutrient-dense portions with lots of protein, but also lots of fiber,” she said.
“People taking GLP-1s have a lot of digestive discomfort, so this is another way to support them, by developing formulations enriched with fiber.”
Beneo’s 2024 US research points to the same need. In a 2024 US survey, 23% of GLP-1 users said they had bought food or beverages to address digestive problems.
Bean went on to refer to the GLP-1 user as the “GLP-1 patient.” She explained that was the right way to say it, as it “acknowledges that people are on a journey which can be a long and difficult path.”
“Being on the medication isn’t easy, and that’s often overlooked,” she added. “People see the ‘wow effect’ of the weight lost, but they don’t see the entire journey the person has taken.”
“Two of the main needs we found among GLP-1 patients, compared with the regular US consumer, are the need for energy and the need to improve digestive health,” Bean said.
And while you are consuming less, you need to make every bite count,” she continued. “You want to get more nutrition out of everything, and different fibers help with different aspects of that.”
“According to our research, 95% of US consumers don’t get enough fiber, which leaves room to make this everyday staples, such as breads and bagels, nutritionally better, helping brands and consumers close the fiber gap,” she said. “In line with this, we’re also seeing a demand for prebiotic sodas everywhere right now.”
The company showcased melting tea gummies that dissolve in hot water into a ginger lemon tea. They are made with short-chain FOS from sugar, which Jamie Matthews, head of CTS Americas at Beneo, described as having a “fairly strong, sugar-like sweetness and a clean flavor.”
He said fiber can offer “a natural way to get the digestive health benefits, but also some natural satiety, for people who aren’t ready to go down the pharmaceutical route for weight loss.”
Getting the dose right
Suppliers also warn against simply adding as much fiber as possible. “When you’re fortifying and putting as much as you can into something, you can have unintended consequences around digestion,” Richard LaBonte, head of marketing Americas at Roquette, explained. “In our collaborations with customers, the question is often, ‘How much can I put in?’ And we say, let’s pull it back a little. What’s the right blend? What problem are we solving?”
Roquette’s Nutriose resistant dextrin is classified by the US FDA as a dietary fiber. According to LaBonte, it has a prebiotic effect at 8 g. Roquette has studied fiber for 25 years and has 26 published, peer-reviewed clinical studies, with 30 more in progress, including on cognition and the gut-brain axis.
At SupplySide Global 2026, the company presented a Sugar Free Fiber Fortified Pectin Gummy with 3 g of fiber and a Protein and Fiber Enriched Granola with 4 g. It also showcased a Prebiotic Yuzu Lime Gin and Tonic Mocktail with 8 g of Nutriose FM06 soluble corn fiber per serving.
Meanwhile, Ingredion highlighted how it is taking a low-dose approach with its Benicaros ingredient, a precision prebiotic made from upcycled carrot pomace, which is effective at 300 mg per daily serving.
“It’s very soluble, and very stable at low pH. So in a lot of beverage applications, it works where typical fiber sources wouldn’t last,” said Adams Berzins, senior manager of Sugar Reduction at Ingredion.
Fiber can also be used structurally, he added. “You need to replace the structure that came from the sugar, but you also want the fiber, and this fiber solution can also be a structural replacement, not just a clinical claim.”
Taste and evidence come first
Ingredient suppliers agree that function in food applications won’t win alone.
Tate & Lyle’s Butler said: “They [consumers] all want more fiber, more protein, better-for-you foods. But ultimately, if it doesn’t taste good, they’re just not going to eat it.”
“You can’t just swap a single ingredient for sugar and expect it to behave the same and taste the same. You really need a toolbox of ingredients, while still tasting great and not making costs so expensive that people can’t afford it.”
For others, they believe that credible evidence will set ingredients apart. “Science is likely to be the main driver of differentiation,” according to Leslie Lannebere, global marketing manager for Health at Nexira. “We get claims that will guide our customers and consumers in perceiving the benefit they can expect,” she said.
Looking ahead, Tara Kozlowich, director of global segment marketing for Healthful Solutions at Ingredion, predicted future innovation to see “a lot of precision prebiotic fibers, but also fiber blends for fortification, so you can get a fortification claim alongside a health claim.”
Some of the innovations highlighted in this article can also be found here.
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