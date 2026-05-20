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Chocolate innovation: Cocoa-free systems, functional reformulation and sensory optimization
Key takeaways
- Chocolate is increasingly repositioned as a functional ingredient platform, extending into protein, fiber, and reduced-sugar applications beyond traditional confectionery.
- Cocoa reduction, cocoa-free systems, and alternative ingredient technologies accelerate, with major players exploring new ways to improve formulation flexibility and supply chain resilience.
- Sensory performance remains the central challenge, driving innovation in flavor modulation, texture optimization, and AI-assisted formulation to maintain indulgence in increasingly complex chocolate systems.
Chocolate remains a staple confectionery category, but it has also become a useful base for experimentation across food and beverage development. Alongside conventional bars and coatings, manufacturers and ingredient companies are exploring ways to extend what chocolate can do in formulation — particularly where it can be partially reworked, blended, or rebuilt for different functional or cost requirements.
This includes cocoa-reduction and cocoa-free systems designed for compound applications, where fermentation-derived and plant-based ingredients are used to recreate aspects of chocolate’s flavor and texture. It also includes reduced-sugar and no-added-sugar chocolate systems using alternative sweeteners, alongside protein-fortified chocolate using whey or plant proteins, and fiber-enriched formulations using ingredients such as chicory root or inulin.
Reformulating chocolate for new functional demands
A large part of current formulation work is therefore focused on nutritional modification without losing sensory performance. There is also increasing use of cocoa mass as a masking or delivery system for functional inclusions like vitamins, probiotics, and adaptogens, where chocolate’s fat structure and flavor profile help stabilize and disguise added ingredients.
In parallel, chocolate is increasingly being positioned as a functional delivery system within wider product development, from protein-enriched formats to reduced-sugar and fiber-fortified confectionery. This reflects its growing role in targeted nutrition applications, including energy, gut health, and mood-related positioning.
This is driving tighter formulation control around sugar reduction, macronutrient balancing, and texture optimization, since the addition of functional ingredients often changes viscosity, melt behavior, and flavor release. Ingredient suppliers are increasingly focusing on flavor modulation and sensory enhancement technologies that help manufacturers maintain indulgent chocolate profiles, while adapting to these functional requirements.
Digital tools reshape formulation approaches
At the same time, digital tools are beginning to influence how chocolate products are developed, with formulation increasingly supported by data modeling and AI-assisted recipe development to speed up iteration and refine sensory outcomes.
These shifts are already visible in commercial activity, where manufacturers and technology providers are testing how far chocolate can be reformulated, extended, or reimagined within both confectionery and adjacent applications.
These developments are beginning to move from concept to scale, with major ingredient suppliers playing a growing role in commercializing cocoa-free and reformulated chocolate systems.
Cocoa-free innovation
Cargill has positioned itself as a key enabler of this transition, highlighting its role in developing alternative chocolate solutions designed to support resilience in cocoa supply chains and expand formulation flexibility. The company has developed cocoa-free concepts, such as NextCoa, designed to deliver chocolate-like taste without cocoa, reflecting growing industry demand for compound and hybrid chocolate systems that can replicate indulgent profiles, while reducing reliance on traditional cocoa inputs.
“NextCoa confectionery alternatives to chocolate provide an additional option to help manufacturers manage risk while continuing to deliver the chocolatey-like taste consumers expect,” Mia Divecha, senior product line specialist at Cargill, tells Food Ingredients First.
“Sustainability and supply chain resilience are becoming increasingly interconnected, with manufacturers looking for innovations that support both goals. In the case of the NextCoa line, we use plant-based ingredients like upcycled grape seeds, which help contribute to the product’s environmental profile while also supporting more diversified sourcing strategies.”
Technology reshapes chocolate development
Alongside reformulation efforts in cocoa-free systems, other major players are also investing in digital and process-driven tools to accelerate chocolate innovation across both traditional and alternative formats.
Barry Callebaut has worked with AI-driven formulation tools to speed up product development and refine recipe work, while start-ups involved in Bühler innovation programs are developing cocoa-free chocolate systems aimed at compound applications. At the same time, large manufacturers, including Nestlé, are exploring ways to use more of the cocoa fruit beyond the bean, particularly the pulp, as part of broader efficiency and waste-reduction efforts across the supply chain.
The cocoa and chocolate giant sees AI as increasingly central to how chocolate products are conceptualized and developed across its innovation ecosystem.
Amr Arafa, chief digital officer at Barry Callebaut, highlights the transformative role AI will play in the chocolate and cocoa industry, particularly as the company opens its new Callebaut Global Innovation Center in Singapore, which includes a pilot lab to develop future products.
“AI is redefining how we imagine, design, and deliver chocolate and cocoa experiences. By embedding AI into our innovation ecosystem, we are unlocking new possibilities from predictive flavor development to personalized customer solutions.”
“The Callebaut Global Innovation Center in Singapore goes beyond immediate innovation, establishing the digital infrastructure that will shape tomorrow’s chocolate experiences.”
Meanwhile, Mondelēz has partnered with Aston University, UK, to explore membrane-based filtration technologies for developing high-cocoa chocolate with improved flavor profiles and no added sugar. The research focuses on reducing bitterness compounds to improve taste and aroma, while supporting demand for healthier indulgent products.
Cell-based cocoa
Beyond reformulation and flavor optimization strategies, companies are also exploring entirely new cocoa production models aimed at improving long-term supply resilience and reducing dependence on conventional cocoa sourcing.
Puratos, via its venture arm Sparkalis, is investing in cultured cocoa with California Cultured to “future-proof” chocolate. The product is designed to match traditional cocoa in taste, melting behavior, viscosity, and performance across bakery, patisserie, and confectionery. US commercialization is targeted for the end of 2026.
Within this broader shift toward functional and reformulated chocolate systems, sensory performance remains a central challenge — particularly as protein enrichment, fiber addition, and sugar reduction intensify formulation complexity.
Functionality meets indulgence
Offering depth to new product offerings, chocolate flavor innovation is moving rapidly into functional beverages and “better-for-you” snacks. “While traditional confectionery is static, we see immense traction in the active nutrition space,” Daniel Felipe López Ramírez, marketing manager at Biolev, tells Food Ingredients First.
“Biolev’s bio fermented solution, Flavor Dark, is particularly effective here because it allows manufacturers to achieve a ‘gourmet’ roasted profile in high-protein matrices that often struggle with off-notes from plant proteins. By boosting dark notes, we transform a functional beverage into a sophisticated sensory experience.”
“Liquid concentrates and ultra-fine inclusions are the current enablers. Manufacturers are looking for ways to deliver ‘dark’ intensity without the viscosity challenges of high cocoa-solid content. Flavor Dark acts as a sensory catalyst in liquid systems, amplifying the perception of premium chocolate depth without changing the physical behavior of the filling or coating.”
Flavor formulation in bakery and beverages
According to Irene ter Laak, ofi’s head of global cocoa ingredients excellence center, chocolate is also a go-to flavor across categories, such as bakery and beverages, as people look for comforting, indulgent options.
“These categories enable a wide variety within chocolate flavors, from white to milk chocolate, red velvet to dark chocolate. Choosing the right cocoa ingredients can shape the chocolate experience for consumers. We know that cocoa powder is driving the chocolate flavor in these categories and have tested a number of our deZaan’s cocoa powders in product samples for our customers,” she tells Food Ingredients First.
“For example, in the US, chocolate is the standout flavor in bakery, and it’s growing fast with strong consumer interest. To create a rich dark chocolate taste in baked goods, we’ve tested deZaan’s D11SQ or D11S, which brings a full cocoa flavor, perfect for adding indulgence to muffins, cakes, or brownies.”
Ter Laak points out that in the UK, chocolate bakery trends are shaped more by special editions and seasonal moments like Easter. These launches focus on indulgence, premium ingredients, and visually appealing bakes that feel worth sharing, especially on social media.
“Here, both taste and color are important. We’ve created samples of indulgent black cocoa cookies with hazelnuts for our customers using the deZaan D11B cocoa powder, to give a fudgy, thick, and chewy texture.”
“These cookies are also relevant in the German market, where there is a big pull toward that cozy, ‘just baked’ feeling at home. Chocolate plays a key role in connecting this treat as comfort rituals while developing rich, gooey textures to make a product feel more indulgent and satisfying.
The evolution of chocolate systems
As chocolate innovation continues to fragment into multiple pathways — from alternative cocoa systems and functional formulations to digital design tools — the category is becoming less defined by a single product identity and more by its adaptability across applications.
Looking ahead, chocolate innovation is likely to be shaped by the convergence of ingredient technologies, precision formulation, and sensory engineering, with growth centered on systems that can balance indulgence with nutritional and functional performance.
Emerging trends point toward greater use of hybrid cocoa solutions, expanded applications for by-products, and continued investment in digital tools that accelerate formulation and enable more predictive approaches to taste and texture development.