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AGRANA webinar preview: Why functional F&B must deliver enjoyment
Key takeaways
- Functional F&B growth increasingly depends on products that combine credible health benefits with great taste, texture, and emotional appeal.
- AGRANA says “permissible indulgence” is reshaping innovation, as consumers want wellness products that feel rewarding.
- Yogurt, beverages, bakery, snacks, and ice cream are key formats where brands can pair functionality with enjoyable, habit-forming experiences.
Functional F&B innovation has moved firmly into the mainstream. Consumers are looking for products that support gut health, energy, immunity, hydration, healthy aging, and emotional well-being — and brands are responding with a steady pipeline of new launches. But as the category matures, one message is becoming increasingly clear: health benefits alone are no longer enough.
That is the central theme of AGRANA’s upcoming webinar, “When Healthy Isn’t Enough: What’s Missing in Today’s Functional F&B?,” hosted by Food Ingredients First. The session will explore how brands can close the gap between functionality and enjoyment, and why the next phase of category growth will depend on products that deliver credible benefits without compromising taste, texture, or emotional appeal.
You can register for free for the webinar here, which will broadcast on June 30, 2026, at 16:00 CEST.
From first purchase to repeat purchase
For Melanie Sturm, global marketing manager at AGRANA’s Fruit Division, the challenge for functional F&B brands is clear. “Health benefits drive consumer interest into functional F&B — taste, texture, and enjoyment are key for repeat purchase,” she says.
This distinction between trial and repeat purchase is increasingly important for F&B developers. Functional claims may help a product stand out on shelf, but the sensory experience determines whether it becomes part of a consumer’s routine. In the webinar, AGRANA will discuss how developers can create products that move beyond utility to deliver a more attractive, multisensory experience.
“Taste remains the most important factor influencing purchase decisions, and consumers are no longer willing to compromise on flavor or texture for health. Products that provide an enjoyable experience are more likely to create positive associations, encourage repeat consumption, and build long-term loyalty,” Sturm explains.
AGRANA’s webinar will also highlight the scale of the opportunity for functional F&B. The category sits within a large and growing health and wellness market, and innovation is accelerating across applications. But consumer expectations are rising at the same time.
The company’s research indicates that many consumers still perceive functional products as being more about health than pleasure, and a significant share sees them as a compromise on experience. This creates a clear white space for brands able to combine efficacy, enjoyment, and accessible communication.
“Permissible indulgence” reshapes functional innovation
One of the most important forces shaping the category is “permissible indulgence.” Consumers are not abandoning wellness, but they increasingly want healthy choices to feel rewarding rather than restrictive.
“Emerging consumer preferences around indulgence are reshaping the development of functional F&B by moving the focus from purely health-driven solutions to products that deliver both enjoyment and wellness,” Sturm says.
She points to products that pair benefits with familiar, pleasurable cues. “Today’s consumers increasingly seek ‘permissible indulgence,’ products that provide sensory pleasure, emotional satisfaction, and moments of reward, while offering functional health benefits. This combination of indulgence and functionality is becoming a key driver of product adoption, consumer satisfaction, and repeat purchase.”
Examples are already visible across retail and foodservice, she adds: “Think of a low-sugar high protein pudding with cheesecake flavor, or your favorite iced coffee drink with a protein foam on top — pairing functionality with pleasure in an easy-to-understand way for consumers driving loyalty.”
Yogurt and beverages lead the way
According to Sturm, “the markets leading the way in combining health benefits with pleasurable experiences are yogurt and beverages.” These formats have an advantage because they are already associated with functionality, while offering room for innovation in flavor, texture, color, format, and consumption moments.
“Beyond these, we see an uprise in functional solutions across most of the F&B categories, including ice creams, snacks, and baked goods,” says Sturm.
In the webinar, AGRANA will explain how this thinking can be translated into real product concepts. It will provide examples showing how ingredient knowledge, fruit expertise, regulatory guidance, and sensory design can be brought together to create market-ready concepts.
“To successfully balance nutrition and sensory appeal, food developers need to adopt an experience-first approach, ensuring that functional benefits are seamlessly integrated into products that deliver exceptional taste, texture, aroma, and overall enjoyment,” says Sturm.
For AGRANA, co-creation is central to this process. “At AGRANA, we co-create solutions with our partners, combining our extensive ingredient experience with functional innovation know-how, applied fruit and formulation expertise, as well as claim and regulatory guidance,” Sturm adds.
The future of functional F&B
Looking ahead, Sturm believes the future of functional F&B will be defined by products that make wellness feel effortless, enjoyable, and habitual.
“The next frontier in functional F&B innovation will be creating experience-led, multi-benefit solutions that bridge the gap between health and indulgence,” she says. “Consumers are increasingly looking for products that combine various health benefits while also offering great taste, enjoyment, and convenience.”
As functional F&B becomes more competitive, the frontrunners will be those that treat pleasure not as an optional extra, but as a strategic requirement.
“The future lies in developing functional foods and beverages that fit naturally into everyday routines, support both physical and emotional well-being, and transform healthy choices into enjoyable, habit-forming experiences without compromise,” Sturm concludes.