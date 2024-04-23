Spotlighting alternative flavors: Ohly delves into taste trends shaping fast-moving F&B space
23 Apr 2024 --- Flavor trends in the food industry are constantly shifting, influenced by changing consumer demands, innovations in manufacturing and ingredient advancements. According to a recent study by Innova Market Insights, 1 in 3 global consumers are intrigued by “new, unique and different flavors.”
ABF Ingredients-owned Ohly provides an extensive range of yeast-based flavor ingredients. The company is a key supplier of culinary powders for the food, nutrition and health markets.
Daria Pashkova, product and marketing specialist, discusses some of the top flavor trends set to impact the food manufacturing industry. She also highlights how these technologies play a “pivotal role” in guaranteeing that alternative proteins and functional foods surpass consumer expectations and streamline manufacturing techniques.
“The industry’s continual adaptation stems from its commitment to meeting and surpassing consumer expectations, ensuring sustained relevance and market competitiveness. Crafting new flavors in response to trends is key to staying ahead, capturing consumer interest, and expanding market share.”
In recent years, Pashkova tells Food Ingredients First that she has seen a shift in flavor preferences driven by consumers’ curiosity, alongside their desire to experience new, exciting flavors. “We have seen an influx of unique flavor choices become more widely acknowledged within mainstream food products. This shift has not only been dictated by changing taste preferences but also by a broader interest in both the health benefits and origins of food.”
This is a trend we can see continuing to grow, and the food industry will need to keep up with the demand for authentic and sustainably sourced ingredients as it continues to evolve, she adds.
However, meeting demand requires enhancements across production processes, sustainability practices and technological innovation, says Pashkova. “By embracing these improvements, the industry can effectively cater to evolving consumer preferences while maintaining adaptability and competitiveness in the industry.”
Dried powders in food innovation
Culinary powders are expanding the possibilities in food innovation across the food manufacturing industry.
“Dried powers are extremely versatile and effective. They are very convenient to handle during processing, and they ensure that there is consistency in food preparation, which is of high importance to food manufacturers. The ability to spray-dry liquid ingredients and convert them into a free-flowing powdered ingredient with narrow particle size distribution means that it is easier for food manufacturers and innovators to react to trends and adapt their food formulations to create more flavors for snacks, soups, sauces and meat products,” says Pashkova.
Moreover, dried ingredients are easier to handle during processing and more consistent when developing new formulations. This enables manufacturers to streamline production processes, reduce waste and lower operational expenses.
With many manufacturers also seeking more sustainable solutions, these dried ingredients extend shelf life, minimize transportation emissions and reduce packaging waste. They are also aligned with the growing demand for clean label and health-conscious foods since these powders are derived from natural sources.
Technological advancements in dehydration techniques continue to enhance the quality and consistency of culinary powders.
The ability to maximize the natural taste of fresh liquid ingredients, such as vinegar or honey, in a powdered ingredient with consistent moisture levels and particle size makes them an even more attractive solution for food manufacturers.
Meaty flavors for plant-based applications
With the recent boom in vegan food options, the industry is seeking more ways to incorporate meaty flavors into their innovations.
With rising concerns about environmental impact and a greater focus on health and well-being, Pashkova believes consumers are increasingly looking to reduce the amount of meat they eat. “One in four consumers describe themselves as meat reducers or flexitarians. Many consumers still love meat, so direct substitution is their first choice, and 62% say that familiar taste or flavor is important when buying plant-based products. Consequently, direct meat replacement continues to attract significant investment as food manufacturers seek ways to effectively replicate that distinctively meaty taste and texture.”
Recently, there has been more interest in how best to mimic muscle meats, deli meats, lamb and even seafood in order to reproduce the success of plant-based burgers or sausages, she flags. Using meat alternatives in processed convenience foods is also becoming more prevalent, e.g., pies with chicken substitute or pizzas topped with meat-free “pepperoni.”
“As the young shift away from traditional mealtimes, snacking is another growth sector so plant-based snack options like vegan jerky are also in demand.”
By imitating the taste and texture of meat with plant-based ingredients, manufacturers are investing in the growing market of consumers seeking sustainable, cruelty-free alternatives to traditional animal products.
Yeast-based flavor ingredients will serve as a great tool to highlight umami, deliver meaty notes and modulate savory flavor profiles.
The integration of meaty flavors into vegan food options opens up new opportunities for product differentiation, driving further innovation within the industry. As consumer demand for plant-based options continues to surge, the need for meaty flavors in vegan food alternatives will grow and have a substantial impact on the industry.
Snacking & consumer convenience
With evolving consumer lifestyles characterized by on-the-go consumption patterns and increasing demand for portable, easy-to-eat options, manufacturers are developing innovative snack products that offer convenience without compromising on taste or nutrition.
Ohly has developed an extensive range of culinary powders that offer authentic and complex flavor profiles for use in snacks and dry seasonings.
They deliver long-lasting flavor sensations and natural colors with consistent moisture levels and particle size, making them easier for manufacturers to handle and use in seasonings, dressings, marinades, glazes or dry mixes for sauces and soups.
The snacking trend is also combining with the plant-based trend to drive the creation of grab-and-go plant-based protein or meat snacks.
Taste is still a top priority though, with consumers demanding authentic meat-like experiences, so manufacturers need to focus on delivering those robust umami flavors, enticing mouthfeel and savory profiles.
Global influences on local flavors
Global flavor trends are increasingly shaping product development strategies, with manufacturers incorporating international tastes into local food offerings to meet consumer preferences.
“Travel, shifting populations, food service, social media, and the desire to experiment and try exciting new flavors drive food product innovation more than ever,” continues Pashkova. Today, Asian cuisine is the most popular international cuisine around the world. East Asian flavors are especially popular in the savory category. Asian flavors are complex flavor profiles with a rich and intense taste. One of the most talked-about Asian taste sensations is umami. Umami is now starting to conquer diverse categories, including confectionery, bakery and beverages, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, creating intriguing flavor contrasts, she details.
Owing to its umami-imparting prowess and clean label aspect, yeast-based ingredients are seen as a great solution worldwide for bringing umami into multiple F&B categories.
Pashkova adds: “Complex, rich, and contrasting flavor profiles with intense and long-lasting tastes are driving future flavor innovation. We are seeing a lot of crossover with flavors from one category migrating to another, as well as tastes of the world spreading more widely.”
Moreover, seasonality also plays a pivotal role in the flavor profiles on offer, with manufacturers creating products that resonate with seasonal themes and trends.
By Elizabeth Green