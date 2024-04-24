Animal-free innovation: Mycoprotein, yeast and caseins open door to new markets
24 Apr 2024 --- Plant-based, cell-based and precision-fermented solutions are all terms we are hearing more abundantly in the animal-free food arena. The space is brimming with potential to reach new heights in garnering advanced technologies and catching the eye of inquisitive consumers. Moreover, the diversification of proteins such as mycoprotein, plant-based caseins and yeast are offering nutritious ways to add health into the mix.
We speak to several players who are working within the animal-free food space. Specialists from Hydrosol, Lallemand Bio-Ingredients, Sensient Flavors & Extracts Europe and Those Vegan Cowboys share their insights into how they are delivering formats that go far beyond the (plant-based) burger, or other basic analogs that proliferated in the initial wave of plant-based NPD several years ago.
“We’ve observed a notable evolution toward a wider variety of formats and types of meat alternative products, surpassing the initial emphasis on burgers and patties,” says Silvia Soragni, product and marketing manager at Lallemand Bio-Ingredients.
The surge in research and patenting within the alt-protein sector not only reflects growing consumer interest but also aligns with industry objectives aimed at broadening the range of utilized proteins, she underscores.
“This expansion encompasses a departure from conventional sources, such as pea and soy, toward a more diverse array of options. These advancements hold promise for addressing various dimensions of nutrition, sustainability and affordability.”
Cue for cultured meat
Commenting on what the term “animal-free” means, Katharina Burdorf, team lead product management at Hydrosol, points to the “great potential” of what can be brought to the table.
In Europe, Switzerland and the UK could smooth the way for cultured meat, she predicts.
“The first applications for approval were submitted to the regulatory agencies in the middle of last year. It can be assumed that further approvals for both precision-fermented ingredients and cultured meat will follow this year.”
Nandrianina Raboanason, marketing manager at Sensient Flavors & Extracts Europe, adds that “for a while now, the industry has been hearing about the possible evolution toward more ‘cruelty-free’ or ‘slaughter-free’ products, meaning the base would still be made from animal ingredients, but animals that did not suffer.”
This is the case of 3D printing meat or cultured meat, she shares.
Move to mycelium
In addition to plant-based, cell-based and precision-fermented alternative solutions, the focus is also on proteins obtained through biomass fermentation.
“Mycoprotein plays a particularly important role here. The reasons for this are very diverse. Starting with the production process, which can involve very short production times and nutritional properties through to sustainability and zero waste, mycoprotein has various advantages,” Burdorf states.
Raboanason agrees that mycelium is “another ingredient that is growing within the plant-based space.”
“It [mycelium]can be grown in controlled environments and shaped into various textures which closely mimick meat. It offers a sustainable alternative to traditional protein sources like soy or pea,” she explains.
Yes for yeast
Lallemand Bio-Ingredients believes that yeast protein offers several advantages, including reduced land exploitation and a production process based on by-products from fermentation.
The company is focusing on the introduction of Engevita HiPRO Beyond as a sustainable protein source that offers numerous benefits for both consumers and the environment for the F&B industry.
“Our product stands out for its exceptionally low carbon footprint compared to animal-sourced proteins, and its land use efficiency rivals that of widely used plant-based proteins like soy and pea concentrate,” says Soragni.
Engevita HiPRO Beyond is a complete protein source, providing all essential amino acids, including the crucial branched-chain amino acids. “Unlike some alternative protein sources, our product offers a mild flavor profile, making it versatile and adaptable to a wide range of culinary applications,” she adds.
“We are also developing a portfolio of yeast-based flavors to cover the flavoring needs of plant-based food producers with well-defined flavor directions without ingredients of animal origin, counting on the starting umami effect of yeast extract,” Soragni remarks.
Niche markets
Hydrosol’s current focus in plant-based alternatives is on steaks and filets with a layer of fat and marbling.
“To ensure this, our colleagues at Planteneers are working together with a technology manufacturer, for example,” notes Burdorf. “In other segments, such as fish and seafood or dairy products, the choice of plant-based alternatives is also growing.”
Raboanason at Sensient Flavours has observed a shift toward more “niche or specific markets,” with start-ups developing animal-free alternatives in cheese, fish and seafood, foie gras, caviar, egg, and pork, for example.
“There are also some new product developments that are more focused on launching plant-based products, which don’t aim at mimicking original animal-based products. For example, vegetable or pulse-based spreads, dishes and snacks. We have seen groups developing a whole range or brand of animal-free products alongside their traditional animal-based products. Also, private labels are stepping in by launching plant-based ranges of alternative products under their one umbrella: alt-cheese, alt-meat, alt-dairy, alt-sausage, etc.”
“We are seeing animal-free launches in the format of meat spread or paté, like rillettes. This shows there’s a focus made as well in the snacking format: the sharing, ‘aperitive,’ and occasion aspects are put forward, as many mention the keywords ‘tapas’ or ‘to dip,’” says Raboanason.
Moreover, sources of protein are also evolving, she flags. “Emerging sources include mung bean, potato, and hemp, to name a few. Companies are exploring what algae has to offer to create alternative meat and dairy products. On the other hand, flexitarians will see ancient roots and vegetables reappearing and being revamped in new products and recipes.”
The future of precision fermentation
Hydrosol’s Burdorf believes that through research into the development of precision-fermented ingredients, more ingredients will be available in the future, allowing products to be further optimized in terms of their sensory and functional properties.
“For example, there is a great need for vegan cheese that has the typical stretch after melting on a pizza. Precision-fermented caseins make this possible,” she states.
Hille van der Kaa, CEO of Those Vegan Cowboys, a company that produces animal-free casein, says that “larger corporates are embracing the new proteins of precision fermentation. They are showing plenty of interest and several parties are collaborating with companies in our field on R&D.”
“Although the technique of (precision) fermentation is actually pretty old. I predict a bigger focus on health in the future and I expect further breakthroughs in the development of animal-free cheese.”
According to Raboanason, fermentation is also explored to create animal-free fermentation-derived products like fats, proteins and flavors.
“Examples include microbial fermentation to create dairy alternatives like cheese and yogurt.”
By Elizabeth Green