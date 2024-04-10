Propelling proteins: Manufacturers innovate hybrid concepts and diversify offerings as consumer appetite increases
10 Apr 2024 --- Consumers are seeking protein inclusions and offerings in their F&B choices as they try to incorporate more of it into their diets. However, they also recognize that it is not an “all or nothing approach” and look for diversity in their shopping baskets.
From high-protein pancakes and cereals to vegan chicken hamburgers and yogurt with proteins, F&B manufacturers are innovating to adapt and develop formulations that meet consumer demand for high-protein functional foods.
The trend reflects in F&B launches from 2019 to 2023 when protein ingredients usage in F&B launches globally exhibited a 3% average annual growth, dominated by bakery (19%), ready meals and side dishes (13%) and meat, fish & eggs (11%), as indicated by Innova Market Insights’ data.
Food Ingredients First catches up with prominent players in the global food protein space to navigate the evolving demands and products incorporating what scientists tout as an “indispensable component” of the human diet.
“Today’s consumers are looking for nutrient-dense products that help them feel full longer,” says Emma Laivisto, head of distributor sales at Valio.
“As they are well aware of the benefits of protein, ready-to-drink protein beverages and protein bars have grown in popularity. They are considered nutritious, expected to boost performance and promote a healthier lifestyle.”
She also unravels the rise of protein-enriched products into new snacking and delicacy categories like ice cream, bakeries and desserts.
“Green light” for indulgence
Laivisto believes when it comes to healthy but tasty eating, consumers are even more demanding, increasingly seeking snacks that are “low in sugar” and “high in protein.”
“Protein seems to help consumers find the sweet spot between pleasure and better-for-you features, so it gives the green light for indulgence. Delicacy protein products successfully balance pleasure with healthy connotations: indulgent flavors + protein + fewer calories.”
She highlights the importance of high-quality protein, especially for older adults. “Milk protein, with a balanced composition of essential amino acids, efficient absorption and high bioavailability, is an optimal choice during aging to support physical functioning.”
Eila MPC 65, Valio’s latest product, contains milk’s natural whey, casein proteins and amino acids, which she describes as “a nutritious high-protein drink or pudding with an excellent taste, just like a regular snack.”
F&B manufacturers can use the ingredients in ready-to-drink beverages and shakes, spoonable and drinkable yogurts and neutral products like puddings, desserts and ice creams.
“It helps keep the ingredient list short, as it doesn’t require anything extra to hide its natural, milky flavor,” she reveals.
Protein reigns supreme
Protein is the most highly-indexed macronutrient, with experts expecting at least a 70% increase in protein production over the next 25-30 years.
Innova Market Insights Trends Survey 2024, Amy Wong, director of customer innovation at CP Kelco, says protein is now the “top ingredient” Millennials and Gen-Z look for in a product, surpassing vitamins and fiber.Citing
Among the leading protein ingredients, milk protein, wheat gluten protein and soy protein have the highest launch shares, according to the market researcher.
“It has turned into a numbers game on the front of the package with brands boldly positioning protein claims,” remarks Wong.
CP Kelco’s Simplesse Microparticulated Whey Protein Concentrate, provides heat-stability with a “creamy mouthfeel and texture” and easy processability for product developers wanting to increase protein content in their formulations. It is also non-GMO, gluten-free, recombinant somatotropin-free and biodegradable.
For Romain Joly, global head of proteins business line at Roquette, the reason behind protein’s popularity is the widespread consumer understanding of the “intrinsic link” between dietary choices and health outcomes.
“More and more manufacturers are adapting and developing formulations to meet demand for high-protein functional foods — but health is not the only factor at play. According to a recent McKinsey and Company report, half of consumers say healthy eating is a top priority and one-third claim sustainable eating is too.”
Leaning on local
Sustainability is a key concern for consumers since they understand that relying on a limited number of protein sources can pressurize the environment, observes Jacquelyn Schuh, global protein and savory marketing director at ADM.
“Sustainability, transparency and locality claims also remain key reasons people turn to plant-based products.”
“Our SojaProtein facility in Serbia is an excellent example of how locally sourced, non-GMO soy, coupled with locally expanded capabilities for origination and extrusion, can support regional demands and needs.
In North America, ADM’s protein solutions center enables local capabilities, from farm to facility, accelerating plant-based protein possibilities with a supply of “locally sourced plant proteins” with sustainable soy protein powered by its regenerative agriculture program.
Meanwhile, Cargill is ensuring sustainable protein production through its partnership with Enough to co-create “nutritious and flavorful protein” alternative foods, Sandy de Houwer, global marketing director for meat & dairy alternative solutions at Cargill, tells us.
“The technology employed by Enough enables large-scale production of mycoprotein by fermenting fungi with sugars from more sustainably sourced grain, akin to the process of making beer or yogurt. This process results in Abunda mycoprotein, a complete food ingredient rich in essential amino acids and dietary fiber.”
“Plant-based trilemma”
As protein innovations advance, Laivisto points to the clean label trend gaining drastic prominence in the past few years, driven by a “distaste” for unnatural ingredients or additives.
“Consumers are tired of long ingredient lists because they give a feeling of artificial and less than healthy food.”
Meanwhile Joly highlights a greater demand for “more diverse” applications of plant-based proteins.
“Consumers now recognize that nutritious and delicious plant-based products with high-protein content is possible and have therefore come to expect it across multiple formats — from ready meals to beverages.”
To capitalize on this trend, formulators must solve the ‘plant-based trilemma,’ developing protein-fortified plant-based F&B that are good for people, the planet and the palate,” he observes.
Similarly, Schuh notes that 43% of global plant-forward consumers believe getting protein from a wider variety of sources is healthier, rising significantly since 2020.
“Consumers’ openness to different protein sources is making space for hybrid protein formats — including hybrids of plant-derived and animal-derived proteins, in addition to a mix of well-known (soy or pea) and emerging (chickpea or lupine) plant protein sources.”
Lentil protein, fava bean protein concentrate and field bean protein are other sources formulators are tapping into, suggests Innova Market Insights’ data.
Optimizing with hybrids
Schuh continues that protein hybrids can support an “optimized sensory experience” for consumers, 58% of whom find the concept appealing.
“Hybrids can also aid in consumer understanding and acceptance of new sources, science and technologies to make them feel more familiar and approachable while using the best qualities of each protein source to optimize taste, texture and nutrition.”
For next-gen alternatives, 74% of global plant-forward consumers are interested in trying hybrid protein sources in alt-meat, and 53% are specifically interested in plant-based plus fermentation-derived hybrids.
“The continued research into future-forward technologies, including precision fermentation and cell cultivation, is anticipated to help the advancement of hybrid formats, whole muscle-like cuts, and alternative cheeses.”
Meanwhile, Houwer sees hybrids as a way to provide affordable options to flexitarians. One example is a dairy hybrid as an alternative to Greek-style yogurt that Cargill showcased at the FiE event last year.
“Hybrid dairy is about creating the best of both worlds by reaching the consumers who want to boost their plant-based intake. Our product developers have created a delicious alternative to a conventional creamy dairy dessert.”
She details that the product provides the dairy experience in terms of taste and texture and improves the Nutri-Score, containing 50% cow’s milk and 50% vegetable protein.
Protein price parity
Houwer flags that Cargill is exploring how to do “more with less” through innovation to help plant-based reach price parity with animal-derived solutions on the shelves.
“If we want to convince flexitarians (a growing number of consumers) to try plant-based products, both the quality and price point will need to be more favorable than today.”
Joly agrees that consumers increasingly emphasize price parity, perceiving plant-based protein products as “having a higher price tag” than animal-derived equivalents.
“As the market broadens and consumer expectations evolve, it’s crucial for brands to explore different categories and application types while prioritizing customer satisfaction to foster brand loyalty.”
Sustainability drives innovation
As plant-based concepts gain prominence worldwide, Joly expects “plant-centric” to become a more prevalent trend in the protein space.
“In essence, these are products that celebrate the unique properties of plants rather than imitating meat-based products and their associated properties. The aim is to surpass rather than match consumer expectations,” he underscores.
As consumer protein demands proliferate, Laivisto expects sustainability to play an even more prominent role in formulations, which is also one of the key topics in Valio’s customers’ roadmaps.
“We aim for a carbon-neutral dairy by 2035. Digestive wellness continues to be one of the key topics worldwide and dairy-based ingredients are becoming more popular in areas where milk products have not been commonly used before,” she concludes.
By Insha Naureen