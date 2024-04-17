Nutritional snacking: Ingredient suppliers satisfy growing appetite for healthy indulgence
17 Apr 2024 --- Consumer demand for nutritional snacks that deliver on taste and texture continues to grow as major ingredient suppliers develop increasingly functional solutions to support human and planetary health. In this report, we connect with industry leaders ADM, ofi and SVZ to unravel the trends shaping the snacks category and explore where the market is heading.
Innova Market Insights data indicates a 2% growth in snack launches globally from 2019–2023, while Finger Foods/Hors D’oeuvres was the fastest-rising subcategory with 8% growth.
According to Pilar Darre, head of the Amsterdam Customer Solutions Center at ofi, diverse consumer demands, from different regional preferences to generation-driven trends, mean that NPD must hit the mark.
“Many consumers are looking for snacks that are delicious and indulgent while still being good healthy options. New regulation and the popularization of front-of-pack-labeling schemes, like Nutriscore in Europe, make these choices easier,” she tells Food Ingredients First.
Meanwhile, Paula LaBine, marketing director for Global Milling & Baking Solutions at ADM, suggests the growing demand for healthy and tasty snacks will remain strong.
“Functional snacking continues to be a balancing act, as consumers look for variety, convenience, delicious sensory experiences and wellness benefits all wrapped up in the same package…and we don’t see the appetite for those attributes being curbed any time soon,” she tells us.
Plant-forward solutions
Natural ingredients derived from fruit, vegetables and nuts are popular among global consumers. Innova Market Insights data shows that Snack Nuts & Seeds (21%) was the leading subcategory from 2019–2023.
In today’s dynamic snack market, staying ahead of the curve is crucial, and fruit and vegetable ingredients offer a winning formula, explains Dejan Trifunović, business intelligence manager at SVZ.
“With consumers increasingly leaning toward natural, health-conscious options, incorporating these ingredients adds a burst of flavor and gives snacks higher nutritional value. What’s more, their versatility in offering diverse tastes opens endless doors for NPD, allowing snack manufacturers to cater to a wider range of preferences,” he tells Food Ingredients First.
However, consumers are not just concerned about the ingredients in the snack but whether they have been sourced responsibly.
“While all fruits and vegetables are inherently natural, not all ingredients are created equally when it comes to sustainable and transparent farming practices and sourcing,” continues Trifunović.
“Working with an experienced supplier like SVZ, committed to responsibility at every stage of the agri-food chain, means that every blueberry, strawberry or carrot ingredient is as good for the planet as it is for healthy snackers.”
Meanwhile, ofi, which unveiled its F&B Solutions platform earlier this year, sees that savory subcategories represent the vast majority of retail sales in snacking. Notably, snack bars are the only sweet snacking category represented.
“One trend we’re seeing is that categories like Snack Nuts & Mixes or Snack Bars, which can offer more healthful options, are among the faster-growing categories. Nuts, a stalwart in popular categories like snack bars and trail mixes, are a great option for added functionality,” says Darre.
Almonds and cashews, for example, are a good source of unsaturated fats, fiber and micronutrients like calcium, iron and potassium. Nuts also provide protein, contributing to maintaining muscle mass and healthy bones.
“Ingredients like nut protein powders can bring a health halo to various salty snacks ranging from tortilla chips to savory crackers. We’ve developed versatile cashew and almond protein powders, which offer gluten-free properties, nutrient density and a neutral taste. Therefore, they can be a great substitute for conventional flour in premium snacking formats, pastries and desserts,” adds Darre.
“An example of this is in on-the-go snacks. We developed plant-based bites, a gluten-free cookie dough containing no added sugar, sweetened instead by cocoa nibs, fruit and vegetables, including raspberry and beetroot.”
Innova Market Insights data suggests a surge in launches for plant-based snacks, with 24% growth from 2019–2023.
Consumers want choice
According to ADM, choice is also cementing itself as a key expectation for consumers. Some specifically seek vegan or plant-based snacks, while others want high-protein and high-fiber options.
At the same time, most shoppers seek low-sugar snacks, giving rise to tailored snacks that fit into consumers’ lifestyles while also supporting their wellness demands, including energy boosts, immune function, digestive health, heart health and emotional well-being.
“Crucially, functional products have to be delicious to turn consumers into repeat purchasers,” says LaBine.
“Modern snackers will not forgo flavor for nutrition, and taste is an important component of emotional well-being. Innovative flavor technology is coming to the fore to help meet sensory expectations. Combining flavor modulation with quality plant-based and wholesome ingredients, prebiotic dietary fiber, probiotics, postbiotics and sweetening solutions, snack manufacturers have an array of tools at their disposal to achieve formulation goals.”
ADM’s holistic approach to formulation, coupled with its vast ingredient library, enables snack makers to bring delicious and diverse products full of functional benefits to market.
For instance, its cranberry citrus and herb biotic granola clusters concept delivers great taste while supporting gut health. The concept includes biotics, protein and fiber to support holistic health, while its on-the-go size delivers on convenience.
The company’s morning starter bar is an example of how various functional solutions, including plant proteins, can be combined into a tasty product. This better-for-you baked bar uses soy protein isolates, flakes and crisps, Fibersol prebiotic dietary fiber, black tea extract and a sweetening system combined with mixed berries- or pecan pie-type flavors.
“Health-conscious consumers are still looking for recognizable ingredients on the label, like the kinds they have in their pantries, when making purchasing decisions on functional snacks,” continues LaBine.
“Utilizing high quality, naturally sourced ingredients in combination with deep formulation expertise and technologies can help to address this demand. Our plant-based and wholesome ingredients can provide the “closer-to-nature” appeal that many consumers seek, and ensure an exceptional sensory experience and functional attributes.”
Meanwhile, ADM’s Replace Rebalance Rebuild method, combined with its quality sweetening solutions, helps snack manufacturers find the right sweetening system that addresses sugar and clean label targets while providing superior taste.
Future trends
For SVZ, the future of healthy snacking will continue trending toward functionality, as consumers increasingly prioritize snacks that offer satisfaction but support their well-being.
Simultaneously, the company anticipates a continued expansion in the plant-based movement driven by various factors such as ethical considerations, personal health concerns and environmental awareness.
“As the demand for vegan products is set to rise, so is the popularity of sweet vegan bakery, including desserts and savory vegan snacks,” says Trifunović.
“This trend also appeals to flexitarians and non-vegans seeking healthier options than traditional calorie-rich snacks and desserts.”
“In addition, with costs high on consumers’ priority lists, impulsive food choices may decline, and we believe that more mindful indulgence will be favored.”
Meanwhile, ADM anticipates a reality where supplements and snacking are closely related.
“Snacking may soon be seen as something you do not just to satisfy hunger or a craving but as part of a daily health and wellness routine (for many, it already is),” says LaBine.
“Customization will become even more tailored to different lifestyles, with some snack makers already offering ‘build your own bar’ options online, where consumers can select from various functional ingredient and flavor combinations to dial in a snack made seemingly just for them.”
In its 2024 Flavor and Color Trends report, ADM stated that it expects to see bold and fun choices across foods, including in the healthy snacking sector, that enable consumers to express themselves.
“On account of their small portion sizes, snacks let consumers sample a wide variety of taste, sensory and functional experiences until they land on a few that resonate with them. Maybe a bright blue veggie-based chip is a winner for one, while a deep-green seaweed snack or even a purple blueberry yogurt pretzel is the new go-to for someone else in their household,” adds LaBine.
“Of course, social media has been and will continue to encourage snacking exploration as scrollers discover new flavor, color and function combinations almost daily.”
By Joshua Poole