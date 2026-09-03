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Sensient launches fermentation technologies to improve dairy culture yields
Key takeaways
- Sensient’s new fermentation technologies help dairy culture manufacturers improve yields and increase output.
- The solutions are designed to enhance culture performance, fermentation efficiency, and product development.
- The launch supports growing demand for optimized dairy fermentation processes.
Sensient Flavors & Extracts has introduced Amberferm Grow 288 and 289, yeast-based fermentation technologies designed to help dairy culture manufacturers increase output, improve culture performance, and support new product development without additional capital investment.
The new solutions target a key challenge for dairy culture producers: maximizing fermentation efficiency while meeting growing demand for cultured dairy products. Dairy culture production uses microorganisms to ferment milk and create products such as yogurt and cheese.
According to Sensient, Amberferm Grow 288 and 289 are designed for use across a range of dairy culture strains and have demonstrated improvements in fermentation yield and culture activity.
In some applications, Sensient says the technologies have doubled the yield achieved with an industry-standard fermentation nutrient, giving manufacturers the ability to increase production from existing fermentation capacity.
Supporting yield, activity and product development
Sensient BioNutrients says Amberferm Grow 288 and 289 deliver benefits across three main areas: fermentation yield, product activity, and downstream application optimization.
When used as fermentation nutrients, the ingredients have shown improvements in packed cell volume yield, enabling manufacturers to produce more culture without expanding infrastructure. The company notes the technologies also demonstrated improved acidification activity in dairy cultures, which could help manufacturers enhance the performance of finished products.
Beyond improving existing processes, Sensient says the new solutions can support product optimization and innovation by helping manufacturers maintain culture performance while improving fermentation efficiency or developing new applications.
“Our goal was to develop more than just another yeast extract,” says Gayathri Venkat, senior innovation manager at Sensient BioNutrients. “We wanted to create a fermentation ingredient designed specifically around the needs of dairy culture manufacturers.”
Fermentation innovation reflects broader dairy trends
The launch comes as food and beverage manufacturers continue to explore technologies that improve efficiency while supporting evolving consumer expectations around dairy and dairy alternatives.
Sensient’s latest fermentation solutions are aimed at addressing a similar need within dairy culture production by helping producers increase output while using existing manufacturing capacity.
“We want to help our customers do more with less,” says Bhakti Pande, general manager of Sensient BioNutrients. “The new Amberferm Grow products provide a powerful solution for dairy culture manufacturers, especially in the context of the current consumer demand for dairy products.”
Amberferm Grow 288 and 289 are available in North America and Europe. Sensient BioNutrients is part of Sensient Technologies Corporation, a division of Sensient Technologies that develops fermentation nutrition solutions and other specialty ingredients for F&B applications.
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