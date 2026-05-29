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DTU-EFSA’s SafeNov collaboration to speed up EU novel food approval
Key takeaways
- SafeNov consortium led by DTU National Food Institute to support the EFSA in speeding up novel food approvals.
- The initiative aims to reduce the current three-year EU authorization process for foods like new proteins and insects while maintaining safety standards.
- It addresses regulatory bottlenecks in EU novel food assessments, supporting sustainable food innovation and ensuring thorough documentation of safety, production, and health effects.
The Technical University of Denmark (DTU) National Food Institute is leading SafeNov, a new European consortium helping the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) review novel foods — like new proteins, algae, and insects — faster. The initiative will reportedly cut the current three-year EU approval process by 6–12 months while maintaining food safety standards.
SafeNov, which stands for Safety assessment of novel foods and nutrient sources, will coordinate over 40 experts in chemistry, microbiology, biotechnology, and food technology from Denmark, Austria, Finland, Italy, and Spain to streamline novel food assessments.
Novel foods — viewed as an integral part of the green transition — struggle with extended wait times while progressing from an idea to commercialization due to rigorous food safety assessments in the EU. Experts argue that Europe’s novel food approval process is slower compared with Singapore and Australia, affecting where companies choose to launch first and raising concerns about investor confidence and R&D costs.
“This is a challenge that many people in the field have been talking about for years,” says Morten Poulsen, senior researcher at DTU National Food Institute and coordinator of SafeNov.
“If assessment capacity does not keep pace, it can prolong the process for products that could potentially contribute to a more sustainable food system. That is why it is motivating to help develop a model that can strengthen and streamline the assessment work in practice.”
Participating institutions include the Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety, AGES, Austria, University of Helsinki, Finland, Istituto Superiore di Sanità, Italy, and the University of León, Spain.
Safety and compliance for EU novel foods
SafeNov is a four-year framework agreement with EFSA and was rated highest in an EFSA evaluation, says DTU. Through this collaboration, it will aim to strengthen scientific risk assessment and help ensure that novel foods in the EU are safe and timely brought to market.
In the EU, many of the novel foods require extensive documentation and expertise across several scientific disciplines. If documentation is missing or needs to be expanded, EFSA may request supplementary information from companies before continuing their assessment.
Poulsen emphasizes that thorough documentation of composition, production, intake, allergy risk, and health effects is essential before novel foods can reach the market.
“It is not enough for a new food product to be produced, taste good, or promise a lower climate impact. Before it can move forward in the EU system and reach consumers, the producer must document that it is safe,” he says.
Meanwhile, novel ingredient assessments are advancing. EU approval is in sight for Givaudan’s novel microalgae-derived blue color, while the EFSA provided a positive scientific opinion on The Protein Brewery’s Fermotein as a “novel” food.
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