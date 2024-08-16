Rescuing beer waste: Upcycled Foods eyes sustainability with “ReGrained” naan expansion
16 Aug 2024 --- US-based Upcycled Foods has unveiled mini flatbreads or naans by leveraging upcycled flour made from barley, wheat and rye rescued at the end of the beer-making process. The product is developed in partnership with Atoria’s Family Bakery and targets consumers conscious of their food choices’ environmental impact.
The Mini Upcycled Naan contains Upcycled Foods’ flagship Upcycled Certified ingredient, “ReGrained SuperGrain+,” and can be used to formulate pizza, foldovers, croutons or dip in sweet and savory sauces.
“We are proud to partner with the team at Atoria’s Family Bakery to collaborate on new upcycled products that honor family tradition, a commitment to simple ingredients and modern consumer expectations for food that delivers on flavor, nutrition and sustainability,” says Dan Kurzrock, Founder & CEO of Upcycled Foods.
Bakery is the leading category in upcycled ingredient launches, indicates Innova Market Insights data. F&B launches with upcycled ingredients have seen a steep 47% average annual growth between April 2019 and March 2024, according to the market researcher.
Expanding market reach
Upcycled Foods’ upcycled naan was initially launched in Misfits Market, an online delivery service in the US that sells good-quality foods rejected by general grocery stores.
It will be sold through other online delivery channels like Albertsons and Safeway stores in the Southwest, Co-ops and Independent Natural Foods, a purchasing cooperative composed of independent organic and natural food and wellness retailers.
The company will also sell the naan through brick and mortar stores like Plum Market and Clarks Nutrition and on Atoria’s website.
Value of upcycling
Some 52% of consumers report an increased awareness of the environmental impact of their food choices and are seeking options that support a more sustainable food system, underscores Upcycled Foods.
“Choosing products that are made with upcycled ingredients is an easy way for consumers to make an immediate impact at the point of sale.”
Moreover, 57% of shoppers indicate that they intend to buy more upcycled food and one in three are specifically interested in bakery products made from upcycled ingredients.
Experts also deem upcycled ingredients to have the potential to transform sustainable foods. This is because the upcycling process utilizes food that would not have been consumed and captures the untapped value, Eric Reynolds, VP for Sustainability and Right to Operate at CP Kelco, told Food Ingredients First earlier this week.
It also utilizes nutrients that would have been missed, along with the resources used to produce the food and helps farmers get more out of their land and efforts without putting extra pressure on the environment.
F&B moves
The F&B industry is tapping into side streams in the agri-food chain with innovations and partnerships to reduce its environmental impact. This involves companies eyeing the Upcycled Certified Standard, which was developed by the Upcycled Food Association to reduce food waste and promote an upcycled food economy.
While plant ingredient company Apparo upcycles protein and other nutritional ingredients from food byproducts, Ingredion formulates minimally processed, upcycled citrus fibers to enhance the viscosifying power, gelling, emulsion and texture stability over shelf life for various food applications.
The concept is also intriguing for scientists. For instance, researchers in Denmark, Belgium, France, Spain and Sweden recently worked on an EU-funded project to turn fish waste into nutritious food. The team upcycled the cod’s residual parts after removing the filet.
