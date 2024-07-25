Ingredion expands clean label citrus fiber portfolio with targeted EMEA launch
25 Jul 2024 --- Ingredion has launched Fibertex CF 500 and Fibertex CF 100, multi-benefit citrus fibers that provide enhanced texturizing properties and a clean label for consumer-preferred products in the EMEA.
The products will be available in APAC in August and in the US and Canada by the end of the year, with LATAM following soon after.
“As consumers continue to demand new products with naturally sourced, authentic ingredients, better nutrition and appealing packaging claims, we recognized the need for cost-effective, highly accepted ingredient options that can do more in terms of functionality and consumer preference,” says Deepa Sethi, global senior manager and innovation business lead, texture solutions.
The minimally processed, upcycled citrus fibers represent Ingredion’s commitment to clean label product innovation and provide superior viscosifying power, gelling and improved emulsion and texture stability over shelf life for a range of food applications.
Consumer preferred claims
The ingredients support popular on-pack claims, including “derived from natural sources,” non-GMO, “fruit-based,” “source of/high in dietary fiber” and others, all of which have been indicators of clean label claims.
“These new citrus fibers are an ideal solution for brands to utilize naturally sourced, consumer-preferred ingredients that support simple labels, desired packaging claims and sustainability goals without compromising the eating experience or their margins,” Sethi outlines.
While citrus fibers have traditionally had a limited range of applications, the company says Fibertex CF 500 and Fibertex CF 100 can fully or partially replace more expensive and volatile ingredients like egg, oil and tomato solids to mitigate cost and supply challenges without compromising texture, stability and eating experience in a range of applications, including savory, dairy, alt-dairy, confectionery, bakery, meat and alt-meats.
“Vegan products usually contain a series of additives to mimic ingredients such as eggs, resulting in a long and complex ingredient list. Our Fibertex citrus fibers come from their natural dietary fiber composition and inherent functionality to emulsify and bind water, which in turn provides thickness and texture stability — without the need to use egg,” notes Julika Baseda, global R&D program manager.
Citrus fibers continue to grow in popularity as an ingredient option among consumers, with 85% claiming they accept and like them on their label, according to Ingredion’s 2023 Atlas proprietary consumer research.
The same study indicates that what’s on the label is also growing in importance, with 79% of global consumers stating they want to recognize a product’s ingredients and 50% claiming they are checking food ingredients more than the previous year.