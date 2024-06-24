Foodvalley’s UPCycled4Food initiative taps side streams in agri-food chain
24 Jun 2024 --- Foodvalley launched the Upcycled4Food initiative during the international “Towards Halving Food Waste in Europe” conference (June 18-19).
Together with a group of key players from across the value chain in the agri-food sectors, the strategy was to start making upcycled food products and ingredients the “new normal” for producers, supermarkets and foodservice players in their product development, purchasing and sales processes.
This initiative grew out of the position paper “Upcycled Food and Ingredients.” Nearly 50 parties from Foodvalley’s Upcycling Community, along with experts from various sectors such as academia, financial institutions and market research firms, collaborated closely on this publication.
Optimizing sidestreams
The paper contains new visions for optimizing the utilization of side streams in the agri-food chain. The publication identifies challenges and opportunities in the growing market for upcycled foods and ingredients. It proposes widely desired actions for various stakeholders, such as public authorities, investors, retailers, foodservice companies and ingredient and food producers.
According to Foodvalley, “when every player in and around the chain is aware of his role and the role of other relevant players, collaboration on the optimal utilization of side streams within the agri-food chain boosts the impact significantly.”
This initiative aims to create new collaborations in the chain that result in innovative products and ingredients and to ensure the secure production, sourcing and supply of upcycled food products and ingredients.
Promoting a sustainable future
Foodvalley plays an essential facilitating and promoting role in the transition from a linear to circular agri-food system.
Jolijn Zwart-van Kessel, innovation lead at Foodvalley explains: “By reusing unavoidable side streams from the agri-food chain in food and ingredients, there is simply less need to produce food, thereby reducing the pressure on climate and natural resources. Although much can already be done in terms of technology, much is still needed to increase both the supply and demand of upcycled food and ingredients.”
“We invite more partners to sign up to grow this movement toward upcycling becoming the ‘new normal.’”
Nicole Timmerman, business developer circular Duynie Group, adds: “Our vision is to enable a circular agri-food system, where resources are used to their maximum potential by upcycling side streams from the food, beverage, and biofuel industries to their highest and best use.”
Upcycling side streams from the food industry back into food fits into Duynie’s circular vision. “A great example of how we are implementing this is the recent certification of our current pet food factory in Cuijk to ‘food grade’ status. We support the UPcycled4Food initiative because we believe that through strong collaborations, we can raise awareness about the importance of resource conservation and build a more efficient and responsible food system.”
Earlier this month, Kerr by Ingredion announced it will offer customers a selection of Upcycled Certified products from its fruit and vegetable portfolio, providing them with more sustainable growth solutions that appeal to a wider consumer base.
Meanwhile, US-based Sonomaceuticals upcycling the marc of Chardonnay grapes — one of the most abundant grapes of California — into its WellVine ingredient with F&B and supplement applications.