Kerr by Ingredion’s Upcycled Certification for fruit and veg promotes sustainable food
11 Jun 2024 --- Ingredion-owned Kerr (Kerr by Ingredion) will offer customers a selection of Upcycled Certified products from its fruit and vegetable portfolio, providing them with more sustainable growth solutions that appeal to a wider consumer base.
The Upcycled Certified Standard was developed by the Upcycled Food Association to reduce food waste and promote an upcycled food economy. The certification process is extensive, requiring a thorough evaluation of the entire supply chain.
Companies that receive certification contribute to a renewable food chain and, according to Kerr, initiatives such as these can lead to positive and long-lasting environmental impacts.
Lowering carbon footprints
Speaking to Food Ingredients First, Brian Nash, vice president of corporate sustainability at Ingredion, says the global food system contributes about 25% of the planet’s carbon footprint, and it is estimated that around 25% of food ends up as waste.
“With that in mind, all F&B companies should be encouraged to do what they can to help reduce waste and lower the carbon footprint of their operations and supply chain. Upcycling certainly provides a solution companies should consider.”
Climate change appears to be accelerating, which means everybody — companies and consumers alike — should be taking action to be more sustainable, he underscores.
“But another compelling reason for companies to be more proactive around sustainability is that consumers, especially Millennials, are showing increased preference toward sustainable products and brands.”
Laying the groundwork
Kerr has set aggressive goals to contribute to the environment.
In addition to its work with Upcycled Certification, Ingredion plans to reduce Scope 1 and 2 absolute GHG emissions by 28% and water use intensity in high-stress geographies by 30% by the end of 2030.
“Ingredion’s 2030 All Life plan provides our roadmap for how we are approaching sustainability,” explains Nash. “But with that said, our plan was designed to drive collaboration with organizations outside of our company to help drive mutual progress. Our work in upcycling has led to new products and new innovations with our business partners.”
The company also encourages suppliers to identify sustainable farming practices in their operations, illustrating that sustainability is of high importance to the business.
Suppliers work toward efficient fertilizer usage using low-nitrogen chemicals. They also implement pollinator programs to ensure that crops are pollinated fully and effectively and that bees have a safe environment to do their work.
Circularity for fruit, veg and beyond?
In additional efforts to promote sustainability, Kerr purchases imperfect watermelons that would normally be rejected for the retail market. The company also purchases dark sweet cherries that are out of retail-grade specification due to their size and color.
Commenting on the potential to extend Upcycled Certification outside of fruit and veg, Nash says, “there absolutely is an opportunity to embrace upcycling across a wide range of products. In fact, the market for upcycled products continues to grow with everything from clothing made from recycled plastic bottles to phone cases made from ocean-rescued plastic.”
“A simple rule for companies to follow in driving circularity or sustainability in their supply chains is to follow the math,” he says. “Start by looking at what you are throwing away, and what part of your process or supply chain is the biggest contributor to your volumes. Then evaluate solutions to reduce that waste and potential costs.”
Nash further advises that companies talk to their suppliers and customers and look for opportunities to reduce that waste.
“Sometimes it’s hard for one company to make the economics work, but two companies collaborating on a goal might be able to find a viable solution. We have definitely engaged customers who have shared with us solutions that they have found to challenges we’re facing.”
By Elizabeth Green