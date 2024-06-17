Apparo and Döhler combine processing technology and applications to expand ingredient portfolio
17 Jun 2024 --- Apparo and Döhler have announced an agreement to combine their processing technology and applications to create ingredients that meet the evolving demands of the food and beverage industry.
Apparo, a plant ingredient company, uses the Total Crop Utilization system, a patent-pending processing technology, to upcycle protein and other nutritional ingredients from food byproducts. The company notes that the technology enables it to cater to the nutrition industry while reducing its environmental footprint.
Additionally, Döhler is a global provider of natural ingredients, ingredient systems and integrated solutions. Its portfolio of natural color solutions for food and beverage applications includes concentrates and natural colorings.
Ian Mackay, CEO of Apparo, expresses his enthusiasm about working with Döhler: “We look forward to the development of significant commercial opportunities.”
In another significant business move in May 2024, Döhler expanded its compounds, emulsions and powdered and liquid flavors plant in Paarl, South Africa, to strengthen its presence in the local market connection. This expansion includes adding production lines and R&D labs, enhancing Döhler’s ability to deliver its high-quality products and solutions directly to the African market.
In 2023, the US-based ingredient company received the Upcycled Certified classification from the Upcycled Food Association for its Solistein protein isolates, which enables it to extract additional nutrition from sunflowers for various applications.