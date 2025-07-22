PepsiCo strengthens functional beverage portfolio with prebiotic cola launch
PepsiCo has unveiled Pepsi Prebiotic Cola, with 3 g of prebiotic fiber, responding to increasingly health-driven consumer preferences.
The beverage contains 5 g of cane sugar, 30 calories, and no artificial sweeteners. Launched in Original Cola and Cherry Vanilla flavors, it “reinvents” the traditional cola experience, according to the company.
“From the iconic blue can, to the consumer-preferred Pepsi Zero Sugar, our portfolio has always adapted to the needs and flavor preferences of the consumer,” says Ram Krishnan, CEO, PepsiCo Beverages US.”
“Pepsi Prebiotic Cola represents the next leap forward in giving consumers choice, optionality, and functional ingredients in their cola experience, without sacrificing the iconic Pepsi taste. We can’t wait for the world to try the taste of Pepsi Prebiotic Cola for themselves.”
The product will be commercially available online this fall and at retail stores early 2026.
In a move similar to PepsiCo’s, direct competitor Coca-Cola launched a range of prebiotic sodas under its Simply brand in the US this February, to tap escalating demands for gut-health-focused beverages among Gen Z and Millennial consumers.
Modern wellness trends
The functional beverages category is poised for growth amid a dip in alcohol consumption trends and consumer interest in drinks that offer added benefits beyond hydration.
PepsiCo’s May 2025 acquisition of prebiotic soda brand Poppi for US$1.95 billion is another step in transforming its portfolio and aligning it with modern wellness trends.
Additionally, with a regulatory crackdown on sugar, especially in Western economies, the global F&B industry is investing steadily in sugar reduction strategies. US President Donald Trump recently announced that Coca-Cola agreed to use real cane sugar instead of corn syrup in the country’s production of its signature soda.