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Vitafoods Europe 2026: ProNutra Tec targets GLP-1 side effects with plant-based Vollagen
Key takeaways
- GLP-1 medications accelerate protein and collagen breakdown, creating a formulation opportunity for plant-based collagen alternatives.
- Vollagen’s 1 g effective dose — versus 5–10 g for animal collagen — unlocks broader application formats.
- Plant-based collagen demand is expanding beyond vegans to sustainability-conscious and religiously observant consumer segments globally.
The GLP-1 weight loss drug category is reshaping how the F&B industry thinks about protein. As millions of consumers use GLP-1 receptor agonists to lose weight, research is pointing to a significant side effect — accelerated protein and collagen breakdown in the body.
For F&B manufacturers building functional formulations for this growing consumer segment, ProNutra Tec is positioning Vollagen, a plant-based collagen alternative derived from non-GMO corn starch, as a solution.
Ahead of Vitafoods Europe 2026, in Barcelona, Spain (May 5–7), Food Ingredients First sits down with Gary Parker, the managing director at ProTec Nutra, to discuss the benefits of formulating with Vollagen. Parker highlights that, unlike collagen boosters that only provide vitamins or animal-derived collagen that can affect digestion, its plant-based solution operates on a different level.
“Vollagen acts as a bio-mimetic compound, supplying the exact, isolated amino acids needed for the body to build its own collagen for skin and joints,” Parker reveals. “Where many collagen boosters offer ingredients that help boost collagen functions, Vollagen offers the core building blocks your body needs with free chain amino acids that are more easily absorbed in your body.”
GLP-1 and collagen loss
According to Parker, the link between GLP-1 medications and collagen depletion is emerging as a meaningful formulation consideration, and he points to a direct connection between the two.
“There is a strong correlation between GLP-1 injections and protein breakdown in your body, and while consumers are losing weight, this is significantly impacting their protein and collagen levels,” Parker explains.
He adds that a consumer study focused specifically on GLP-1 is currently underway. The study will build on a 60-day study the company has already completed.
The company spotlights that the GLP-1 dynamic is broadening Vollagen’s market relevance beyond its original beauty-from-within positioning. New categories include weight management, healthy aging, and functional nutrition formulations, where protein and collagen support are becoming central concerns.
“Vollagen shows the versatility to be an option for people who aren’t just looking at beauty,” Parker remarks.
Plant-based collagen formulation
Parker points out that another key aspect of Vollagen’s formulation versatility is the effective dosage amounts. He notes that animal-derived collagen peptides typically require five to ten grams per serving, which limits compatible formats and leaves little room for complementary actives. However, he states that Vollagen’s one gram effective dose opens the ingredient up to a significantly broader range of applications.
The ingredient is water-dispersible, making it straightforward to incorporate into beverages, gummies, liquid-based products, and dairy alternatives, including plant-based milks and yogurts. Moreover, ProNutra Tec states that, because the amino acids are already isolated, the ingredient has high bioavailability and is ready for the body to absorb without the digestive processing that animal-derived collagen requires.
Vollagen is also non-GMO and ideal for companies looking for a clean label and vegan positioning, which Parker says is increasingly a baseline requirement across functional F&B categories rather than a niche differentiator. Additionally, he underscores that the company is deliberate about keeping Vollagen free of added co-actives.
“We chose not to add other vitamins or ingredients to Vollagen,” Parker says. “This is because we want to allow customers to add their own twist to formulations as they see fit for their brand.”
“Given the small dose of one gram, this allows space within formulations to add collagen-boosting ingredients, such as vitamin C or biotin, which traditional collagen doesn’t allow due to its high dosing level,” he explains.
Versatility across formats
ProNutra Tec also emphasizes that functional beverages represent the primary growth opportunity the company identifies for Vollagen. It adds that this is ideal for the beauty-from-within drinks segment, where consumer clean label expectations are highest and color and clarity of the finished product matter.
The company adds that gummies and confectionery are also natural fits due to the ingredient’s dispersible nature and low dose. Moreover, in the dairy alternatives category, the ingredient is easily integrated for product fortification because it is plant-based and has a clean flavor profile.
Nutritional bars, powders, and nutraceutical formats round out the application range, with healthy aging and sports nutrition identified as the strongest positioning opportunities within those formats.
Parker points to the broader supplement and functional food market as the context for the scale of the opportunity.
“Consumers are looking after themselves more today, with over 60% of the UK taking some form of daily supplement,” Parker says. “Vollagen fits both beauty-from-within and sports nutrition categories, helping hair, skin, nails, and joints, and providing the building blocks for the collagen your body needs.”
“Consumers worldwide are using our ingredient, as its low dose of 1 g per day is a popular choice. Other popular formats include gummies, powder blends, sachets, and ready-to-drink products.”
Beyond vegan and vegetarian
Parker states that the consumer base for plant-based collagen alternatives extends beyond vegan and vegetarian shoppers and points to religious dietary requirements as an additional segment. He also points to the growing consumer demands, which he says are driving a broader shift that is pulling in consumers who may not identify as plant-based.
“One of the biggest reasons people are moving toward plant-source nutrition is sustainability and traceability,” Parker explains. “While consumers may still eat meat, they think about their carbon footprint or want to know what they are putting in their bodies.”
“Many animal-based ingredients contain harsh chemicals and hexanes, which aren’t good for you. The plant-source movement continues to grow.”
Promising early results
Vollagen does not yet have published clinical trial data, though the company acknowledges it is on its radar. A 60-day consumer study is the primary evidence base currently available to manufacturers evaluating the ingredient. However, Parker describes the results as promising.
“A 60-day consumer study was conducted with Ayton Global Research, which delivered outstanding results, using Vollagen at just one gram daily,” he notes. “Participants reported improved skin hydration and firmness, reduced blemishes, and healthier, more radiant skin.”
“We haven’t trialed for joint or bone health yet, but we anticipate results comparable to those of collagen.”
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