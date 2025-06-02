PLMA 2025 review: Industry spotlights alternative protein, dairy and clean label amid plant-based boom
Shifting consumer expectations toward healthier, more sustainable, and creatively indulgent food choices was the focus at this year’s Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA) trade show in Amsterdam, the Netherlands (May 20-21).
Plant-based proteins, climate-conscious ingredients, and hybrid combinations took center stage on the show floor as manufacturers presented innovations such as algae-based egg replacers and hybrid dairy products.
Global flavor fusions and modernized concepts, such as lecithin-free flavored oils, and innovative snacks and confectionery, including the viral Dubai chocolate trend, demonstrated advancing technological capabilities beyond familiar F&B formats.
The event hosted 3,160 exhibiting companies from 75 countries. The main product attributes showcased were sustainable claims (49%), dietary needs like vegan and free-from (55%), and organic (34%).
Food Ingredients First caught up with exhibitors and industry experts at the show to understand how companies are innovating to tap the uptick in consumer demands for nutrition, sensory experience, and environmental responsibility.
Advancing plant-based formats
At the Ferm Food stand, the Danish company highlighted its fermented ingredients portfolio, focusing on its “multi-functional block” that can be turned into a variety of plant-based formats.
“It can become plant-based bacon, pepperoni, and even marzipan,” says Eric d’Auchamp, CCO.
The formulation is built on high-protein legumes like fava bean and rapeseed cake, containing around 30% protein. “One of the mega trends within health and wellness today is the need for plant-based protein,” says d’Auchamp, describing what drives the demand for such versatility.
Additionally, Ferm Food is leveraging solid-state lactic acid fermentation to improve taste, texture, and shelf life. “It helps texturize, bind, and neutralize some of the off taste in plant-based formats,” d’Auchamp notes. For instance, the company’s fermented fava bean flour can extend bread shelf life “by up to 50%” while staving off mold formation for “up to 28 days.”
Meanwhile, Belgium-based Algama Foods showcased its microalgae-based egg replacer as a plant-based alternative to eggs in bakery products.
“Eggs are a multi-functional ingredient used in many applications, especially in bakery and pastry. Our role is to explore microalgae and other plant-based ingredients to develop a versatile and robust solution that can match the functions and properties of eggs in popular bakery and pastry products,” Laurence LABBE, head of sales and marketing at Algama Foods, tells us.
“This helps our customers find a more sustainable and cost-effective alternative, especially given the current high and unstable price of eggs. It also offers a more secure source of raw materials, as eggs, especially premium quality ones, are becoming increasingly sensitive and volatile on the market.”
Finnish company Raisio spotlighted recent innovations, including optimized processing technology for oat barista drinks and fiber-related products.
“Overall, oats are great from a nutritional, sustainability, and palatability perspective. For meat alternatives, oat bran concentrates offer strong nutritional value and work well in extrusion, giving the products good structure,” says Ilkka Ojansivu, sales director at Raisio.
Disrupting dairy
Pushing the boundaries of plant-based dairy, PlanetDairy presented its hybrid range, including shredded cheese blends and hybrid milk.
“We are building a bridge between vegan and whole dairy to appeal to mass consumers who want to be sustainable but still love the taste of traditional dairy,” says commercial director Stine Nykjær Lennert.
Meanwhile, Annamari Jukkola, CEO of Mö Foods, which leverages Finnish oats to formulate cheese substitutes, adds that oats offer the benefit of acting as a suitable “base” for cheese alternatives. “Oats do not leave any side notes, and you cannot taste our products’ plant ingredients, making them an ideal base for us.”
Raisio’s Ojansivu reiterates the properties of the ingredient. “Our oat endosperm flour is an excellent choice for dairy alternatives. It’s a fine white flour that delivers a high-quality end product.”
Pushing sustainability and clean label
Consumer demands for sustainable F&B continue to push companies to adopt practices that target environmental sustainability.
According to Innova Market Insights research, Gen Z values planetary sustainability. Millennials want companies to lead on deforestation and animal welfare, while Gen X and Boomers prioritize food waste, pollution, and local sourcing to reduce food miles.
Companies are now prioritizing sustainability and traceability to gain consumer trust from all age groups.
Sari Vahla, head of sales for Customized Nutrition at Valio, says the company’s traceable dairy solutions target all ages, from infants to seniors.
“Valio is a cooperative dairy, so we only use our dairy farmers’ high-quality milk. We also use only our own whey, which comes from our cheese production, and both ingredients are used in liquid form in our infant formula,” she says.
“This is important because it results in less processed products for our most sensitive consumers: infants. We also emphasize milk fat, as a Fat Similarity Index shows that milk fat is closer to the gold standard than pressed milk and vegetable fats.”
At the AAK booth, the company used PLMA to introduce a clean label air fryer oil spray, positioned in response to what Ameer Majidi, national account manager, calls a “very stagnant” retail oils category.
He highlights the spray’s 100% oil composition, with no emulsions or lecithin.
Meanwhile, sustainability and natural ingredients are a key focus at Döhler. The company presented functional beverages, energy drinks, plant-based and protein-enriched dairy, and ready-to-drink alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages.
The portfolio incorporated fruit juices and oat, almond, and soy beverages, which, according to Oliver Hoffmann, head of market segment Retail & e-Commerce, are “the best that nature has to offer.”
“When we say sustainable by nature, we mean good for the people and the planet. That’s the future of nutrition we are heading toward as a target, and we integrate sustainability at different levels, including product, factory, and company levels.”
Beyond traditional packaging formats
As consumers increasingly seek a balance between convenience and healthy eating, NPD in ready-to-eat foods and snacks was popular at the event.
The Greek seafood Trata brand showcased its ready-to-eat smoked tuna and salmon in pouches, moving beyond the available canned formats.
“We believe this type of packaging is the future. It doesn’t require draining, has very little oil, feels fresher, and appeals to a younger demographic. The category is doing very well in Greece and performing strongly in the US and UK,” chief operating officer Antonis Tzikas tells us.
Lithuania-based Mantinga showcased its “Crookie” pastry, a cookie and croissant dough blend, while Koninklijke Euroma presented a hybrid filet sauce containing 20-30% less meat. Both innovations reflect consumer demand for bold, unexpected flavor and texture combinations.